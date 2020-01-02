Former Steelers Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca among the 15 finalists of the Hall of Fame

Loading...

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists for induction this year, with two Steelers on the final list of 15 nominees of the modern era.

Finalist for the first time Troy Polamalu joined the list by Alan Faneca, which is on the list of finalists for the sixth consecutive year. Former Steelers receiver Hines neighborhood, one of the 25 semifinalists, did not reach the round of 15.

Polamalu came to the Pro Bowl eight times in his nine seasons as a starter, earning the All-Pro first team status four times. Security was also named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, helping the Steelers to the Super Bowl that season. In total, Polamalu played in three Super Bowls, winning twice.

Faneca, a nine-time Pro Bowl guard who was also named six-time All-Pro of the first team, spent the first 10 years of his 13-year career with the Steelers. He helped them win the Super Bowl in 2005.

Faneca then played two seasons with the Jets and one with the Cardinals.

This year's list of finalists includes seven individuals who are finalists for the first time, including Polamalu and the former Colts catcher. Reggie Wayne, who were eligible for the first time.

They were joined by security LeRoy Butler, the open receiver Torry holtlinebackers Sam mills Y Zach Thomasand defensive tackle Bryant Young, all of whom have been previously eligible but have never made the cut from 25 semifinalists to 15 finalists.

The finalists of the modern era were determined by a vote of the Hall Selection Committee from a list of 122 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 semifinalists at the end of November.

This year's list includes: Troy Polamalu, S, Steelers; Alan Faneca, G, Steelers / Jets / Cardinals; Edgerrin James, RB, Colts / Cardinals / Seahawks; Zach Thomas, LB, Cowboys / Cowboys; Bryant Young, DT, 49ers; Richard Seymour, DE / DT, Patriots / Raiders; John lynch, S, Buccaneers / Broncos; Steve Atwater, S, Broncos / Jets; LeRoy Butler, S, Packers; Reggie Wayne, WR, Colts; Torry Holt, WR, Rams / Jaguars; Isaac Bruce, WR, Rams / 49ers; Sam mills, LB, Saints / Panthers; Tony Boselli, T, jaguars / Texans; Steve Hutchinson, G, Seahawks / Vikings / Titans;

As part of the NFL centenary celebration through a special centenary class, there will be 20 members in 2020. The group will include five players from the modern era who will come from the list, plus 10 seniors (a player who has been retired for more than 25 years). seasons), three taxpayers (an individual who is not a player or coach) and two coaches.

The list of 10 seniors was recently announced and includes the safety of former Steelers Donnie shell, while the list of coaches for consideration includes the former head coach of the Steelers Bill cowher.

The finalists will be presented to the 48-member Selection Committee during their annual meeting on Saturday, "February 1, 2020, the day before Super Bowl LIV. The Selection Committee will choose five players from the Modern Era for the Class of 2020.

LOLLEY VIEW

This could be a great year for the Steelers to enter the Hall of Fame. Polamalu is not safe, but it is as good as any candidate on the list. Faneca has also waited too much.

Shell has a good chance to also enter this year, as it is one of the 20 players on the list of older players, of which 10 will be selected.

Cowher's resume is probably not strong enough to enter this group, but maybe one day.

To continue reading, log in to your account: