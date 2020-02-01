Former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu a first vote Hall of Famer

MIAMI – Troy Polamalu was a trendsetter in the NFL. And not only because of its flowing locks.

Polamalu was the first in what has become the norm for NFL protections, a hybrid capable of covering tight ends and receivers, running and stopping the run.

He was so good, the defense of the Steelers for three Super Bowl runs was built around his unique talents.

On Saturday, those talents earned Polamalu elections for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the first player in the vote. Polamalu was the only first-year player selected in this year’s Modern Era class.

Former teammate Alan Fanecahowever, was not so happy. The six-fold All-Pro Guard of the first team again made the cut from 15 finalists to 10, but missed the cut just before the fifth consecutive year.

Polamalu was attended this year in the Modern Era candidates class Steve Hutchinson, safety Steve Atwater, wide receiver Isaac Bruce and run back Edgerrin James. The class was announced on Saturday afternoon at the NFL Honors Show, after the 48-person Hall of Fame election committee met for more than five hours.

The election of Polamalu comes as no surprise. A six-fold All-Pro, including four times the status of the first team, helped Polamalu redefine the safety position. He was also mentioned eight times in the Pro Bowl and was a member of the All-Decade Team of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2000s. He ended his career with 32 career interceptions, 14 forced awkwardness, seven awkward recoveries and 12 pockets. He also won the 2010 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, making him one of the five safeties in competition history to do that.

