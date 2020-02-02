Former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu a first vote Hall of Famer

MIAMI – Troy Polamalu was a trendsetter in the NFL. And not only because of its flowing locks.

Polamalu was the first in what has become the norm for protections in the NFL, a hybrid capable of covering tight ends and receivers, flashing and stopping the run.

He was so good, the defense of the Steelers for three Super Bowl runs was built around his unique talents.

On Saturday, those talents earned Polamalu elections for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the first player in the vote. Polamalu was the only first-year player selected in this year’s Modern Era class.

Former teammate Alan Fanecahowever, was not so happy. The six-fold All-Pro Guard of the first team again made the cut from 15 finalists to 10, but missed the cut just before the fifth consecutive year.

Polamalu was attended this year in the Modern Era candidates class Steve Hutchinson, safety Steve Atwater, wide receiver Isaac Bruce and run back Edgerrin James. The class was announced on Saturday afternoon at the NFL Honors Show, after the 48-person Hall of Fame election committee met for more than five hours.

The election of Polamalu comes as no surprise. A six-fold All-Pro, including four times the status of the first team, helped Polamalu redefine the safety position. He was also mentioned eight times in the Pro Bowl and was a member of the All-Decade Team of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2000s. He ended his career with 32 career interceptions, 14 forced awkwardness, seven awkward recoveries and 12 pockets. He also won the 2010 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, making him one of the five safeties in competition history to do that.

Interestingly, Polamalu will be part of the same Hall of Fame Class as his former head coach, Bill Cowher, the man who helped orchestrate the Steelers’ trade from 27 to 16 in 2003 to secure the former Southern California safety star.

“We were talking about how he drafted me and I got the call from the 412 area code and I was angry because it wasn’t a California area code,” Polamalu joked. “It is clearly a huge blessing for me to play for a Hall of Fame coach and the time we had together.”

Cowher has coached other players included in the Hall of Fame, such as Demonttti Dawson, Rod Woodson, Kevin Greene and Jerome Bettis. But Polamalu is the first he has prepared and cared for.

That made it a special evening for the two to share the stage at the NFL Honors show where the newest members of the class were announced. Cowher was previously announced as part of the Centennial Class of the hall to celebrate the 100th season of the competition.

“This is special with Troy because of all the things we’ve experienced while watching his career,” Cowher told me. “He is a special young man with (wife) Theodora and the children. Given the kind of father he is and the man he is, he is such a good guy. It’s just a real joy to have him as a player.”

That growth was coming a bit slow – at least right away.

The Steelers played Polamalu in various places as a rookie, because he essentially served as a linebacker in nickel and double coverage and learned both safety spots at the same time.

But in his second year that learning process helped him to become the player teams most feared in the Steelers defense.

“They threw a lot at me my rookie year,” Polamalu told me. “What I realized is that I am a very instinctive player. It became more natural to me and I didn’t have to think about things cognitively. As I went through all these different positions, nickel and dime, they are really SAM linebacker and WILL linebacker, both safety positions and corner, there was only one strong safety and one free safety and that was it, they were not interchangeable.

“I remember sprinting around in my second year and disguising some things. James Farrior and Joey (Porter) were like: “Wow, I like that.” Hines (Ward) was like: “Do that, but do it this way.” We had Jerome (Bettis) and he said, “That was really hard, but it would be harder if you did it in this gap.” They just shaped that kind of disguise a bit. “

What they formed was a player who looked like he was just making things up during the game. But Cowher said nothing further away from the case.

“The thing about Troy is that he did things based on his preparation, based on his instincts, his anticipation,” Cowher said. “He had a conceptual understanding of what you were doing. He could describe everything you were trying to do. There would be times when I would like to say, “Man, you wait very late to get to where you need to be. “But he got there. It was just fun to have him by your side. On the day of the game you saw him playing and you knew it would be the result of a week of preparation because he was the first in the last and the last one to leave. That was special. You take a man who approaches things that way with his skills, you get a special player. “

It came from that confidence that Cowher, defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau and his teammates placed in Polamalu to make plays.

And that trust has arisen from the recognition by everyone of the greatness of Polamalu.

“When Coach LeBeau gained confidence because I could play more positions, I was able to put people in position where I could say,” Oh man, I know I can’t cover that receiver, but I know I can do this. Go. I am going here and this is going there, “Polamalu said.” The great thing about it was that we would have one defensive call, but for a violation it seemed that we had three different calls. A game that I would play here. The next game, I would be over It showed more dynamic matchups based on what we could do because of everyone’s understanding of the defense.

“Funny enough, because I’m done now, which became very difficult when we started to get younger players who didn’t know all the positions. It was fun to be able to play with the Desheas (Townsend) and say, “Oh, he knows what to do.” We can all change positions. Then if we get somebody up there, even if it was a d-line man, I could go to them and say, “I know you have this gap.” If I take this gap and you take that gap, I know you will get the way back. I know you win against a decline, but maybe I don’t. “I could do some of those things with defensive linemen. That was really cool to be able to understand the entire defense schedule. I absolutely had the freedom to play all positions, mix and do things like that. But I had a responsibility like everyone else around me.

“Where you would really see me running around as if I had no position, I would choose a route that had no role at all. If the tight end of the opposite flat was that person, that person is not in the game. I would say,” OK, they’re going to play this piece, so I’m going to take this position here. It was just able to cheat based on formations, things like that. “

Some call it freelancing. Cowher doesn’t do that.

He said it was more about Polamalu’s now Hall-of-Fame instincts.

“I call it anticipation,” Cowher told me. “He would have a good idea of ​​what was going to happen. And sometimes you have to take risks and not be so written about what you should do. But they understood the situation of the game, what to do and when you trust guys like The more you are around him, the more you realize that this man has a feel for the game, he can anticipate things, he has unique skills and a unique ability to get in the right place at the right time. then you are not afraid to take risks. “

Just like the Steelers who took the chance on Polamalu in 2003.

Former Super Bowl MVP Dexter Jackson had an agreement in principle on a free agent deal with the Steelers, but withdrew at the last minute to sign with the cardinals.

That left the Steelers still in need of security, but knew that they would not be able to wait until number 27 that season to get the one they wanted, Polamalu. So Cowher called his former boss in Kansas City, Carl Peterson, and convinced him that the Steelers would not run back Larry Johnson at 16 as they moved.

Three AFC championships and two Super Bowl victories later, it seems that fate shone on the Steelers that day.

Polamalu is taking part in the class this year, not only by Cowher, but also by former Steelers safety Donnie Shell, another member of the Centennial Class. Their additions bring the number of Steelers players, coaches and owners in the Pro Football Hall of Fame to 27.

“When he came, it was like” Wow. His skills are more than just a safety that can cover, “Cowher said. “We threw a lot at him that first year. I always felt that I threw many things on the board, at some point it will resonate. It probably didn’t resonate that first year. But in the long run, he was able to to understand conceptually what we were trying to do. Consequently, he brought those concepts to another level. His skills, his instincts, his playing skills surpassed everyone I have ever been to. “

