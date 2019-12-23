Loading...

Former state police lieutenant pleads guilty to $ 29,000 in overtime fraud

Updated: 3:52 PM EST December 23, 2019

A former lieutenant in the Massachusetts state police pleaded guilty to presenting fraudulent time cards and raising more than $ 29,000 in overtime pay he didn't earn, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.

Lieutenant John Giulino, 69, of Lanesborough, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of theft, shopping fraud and violation of public employees' standards of conduct. He was ordered to spend two years on probation and pay $ 29,108.54 in restitution, Healey's office announced.

Giulino was a supervisor who oversaw the Westfield headquarters for Troop E, the unit that oversaw the Massachusetts Turnpike until it was dismantled following the overtime scandal, which was first exposed by 5 Investigators.

According to the Healey office, the investigation revealed that Giulino filed claims for overtime shifts that he didn't work or that he left early. In 2015, he took home more than $ 66,000 in overtime pay and in 2016 more than $ 53,073 in overtime pay.

Throughout those two years, investigators discovered that he had filed claims for 279 extra hours where he did not work.

"In an attempt to hide his misconduct, Giulino occasionally submitted counterfeit traffic citations to MSP to make it appear that they had been issued during their overtime shifts, when in reality they were not issued during overtime shifts or were never issued absolutely". Office wrote in a statement.

The grand jurors accused Giulino of charges in September 2018 and again in December 2018.

Similar cases against other former state police lieutenants David Wilson and David Keefe are ongoing.

