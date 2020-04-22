Former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou thinks of his father when measuring success

Unsurprising to most football lovers in Australia, that ethos hinges on initially controlling possession, setting up goal in assault and an incessant defensive press.

“Possession is essential, the sum of passes is essential, but it is not just about possession simply because if we just retained the ball with no serious objective a) we would not prosperous and, b) that wouldn’t be enjoyable,” Postecoglou said. “Ultimately, it’s about goals scored and that excites me a lot more than anything at all else. Each individual year I want us to rating extra objectives than the other workforce.”

Yokohama’s attacking stats under Ange Postecoglou very last year.Credit score:Hudl

If there is been any big difference between Yokohama and his teams in Australia, it really is ideal seen in defence. Although a large press has been a regular in Postecoglou’s ethos, its by no means been as powerful as in Japan. His Marinos aspect scored 13 aims past period immediately after forcing turnovers in the opposition’s defensive third. That procedure did not only deliver much more scoring alternatives for Yokohama but gave them the most effective defence in the J-League in 2019, also avoiding the fewest entries into their box and restricting opponents to the least amount of passes in Marinos’ defensive 3rd.

“We want to be truly sturdy with our pressing in the entrance third,” Postecoglou claimed. “I want my goalkeeper and our back again four and our keeping midfielders to be seriously brave in the way they engage in out, probably consider them out of their comfort and ease zone. The flip side is I want our strikers to get the job done tricky defensively, which occasionally doesn’t appear obviously because strikers tend to come to existence when the staff has the ball.

“My belief is that if you can get them to get in and have intent and earn the ball in the entrance 3rd, you will have more options for yourself.”

Obtaining gamers able to do so has been eased by the backing of Metropolis Soccer Team, entrepreneurs of Manchester Town and Melbourne Town. The group owns a stake in Yokohama and lends its renowned scouting community to the Japanese champions, permitting Postecoglou to pluck gamers that meet his rigorous requirements for just about every place.

In the webinar with Hudl, Postecoglou indicates he desires his coaching and professional medical staff members to have a degree of independence, but will only seek the services of individuals who are brave and passionate. He stated he has far from perfected his brand of soccer still, describing his “utopia” as remaining a design and style reminiscent of the 1974 Dutch team’s famous “whole soccer”.