Former Socceroo calls on A-League to start discussions about the change in the winter season

I could play two or three games a week at a high level in Europe, but in the A-League I would lose up to four kilograms after a running game and would take days to recover.

However, the performances suffer less than the well-being of the players. It’s not just the Australian heat of summer that takes it away, but the rock-hard fields at this time of year. We have to train them every day and it costs the joints, knees and back of the players. As I learned, the older players feel it the most.

My career almost ended in 2011 with a serious knee injury caused by wear and tear. There was not a single factor or incident that caused the injury, but the difficult conditions in Australia could have accelerated the deterioration. If I had time again, I would have handled my workload and well-being differently. My attitude has always been to train, to train and to train. The more I trained, the better I played. That’s how we worked on the softer floors and the cold winters of Europe, but I shouldn’t have used the same intensity in the A-League every day. In retrospect, I would have skipped a training session here and there because of my age and the tough pitches. I should have been smarter as a player.

For more than seven years with the Socceroos I have played games in South America, North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe. I have experienced heat, moisture, harsh winters and high altitudes, but the most difficult climate I have had to work in could be the Australian summer. A one-off game in the humidity of Southeast Asia is a challenge, but the weekly effort of playing and training in the heat, on hard fields and over long distances often makes the A-League very, very difficult. You just can’t get the same performance out of yourself when you play here in Australia as you will in Europe. The human body is not made for it. It’s like a car, if it overheats it won’t work as well.

When I was playing on the Gold Coast, we sometimes trained at 7 a.m. just to avoid the peak of the heat. Otherwise we would be completely devastated at the weekend and could not play games.

Former socceroo Jason Culina had to train with Gold Coast United at 7 a.m. to escape the heat. Credit: Matt Roberts

So we should talk about returning to a winter competition. Whether we like it or not, the A-League is in the entertainment business. When you put something on TV screens, you want it to be of good quality. Fox Sports’ reviews have dropped, and that’s just because not enough people think it’s entertaining. If the shift of competition to winter helps improve quality, more people will watch.

Ultimately, soccer players are entertainers, and if we can’t entertain, people won’t watch. Thats how it works.

In my opinion, the step into a winter league makes sense. It realigns us with Asia, youth football and fixes some problems we have with the Australian league. This obviously means that we compete with other codes like Rugby League and AFL, but we compete with cricket, basketball and other sports already in the summer. If we believe in our sport, we shouldn’t care who we compete with.

Now it’s time to start talking about moving the A-League into winter.

Jason Culina played in the Netherlands for PSV Eindhoven, Ajax and FC Twente. He played 58 games for the Socceroos and took part in the 2006 and 2010 World Championships. He also played for Gold Coast United and Sydney FC in the A-League.