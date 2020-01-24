Former Set it guitarist Dan Clermont revealed that he would no longer use his Instagram account to promote as much music as he does now.

Last May, the group released a statement following allegations against an anonymous member of the group.

Two days later, the group announced that guitarist Dan Clermont “would take a break” to spend time with family. It has also been stated that he “would pursue this in private (and) legally”.

“In light of recent allegations concerning Dan Clermont, we have taken the time necessary to investigate this matter on a professional and personal level before making a statement. We jointly decided that he would take a break and move away from Set It Off to spend time at home with his family and pursue this in private (and) legally. Thank you to all of our incredible fans for being with us during this time. “

– Set It Off (@SetItOff) May 6, 2019

Set It Off revealed that Clermont had decided to transform his hiatus at the start of the group.

Clermont was a founding member of the group when they formed in 2008. He appeared on all albums, the most recent being this year’s first Fearless Records album, Midnight.

Clermont also consulted Twitter to comment on his departure.

“I wish you all to understand this,” he said. “Over time, I grew up to realize that my heart was really at home with my family. I am the happiest and healthiest I have known in years. “

Now, Clermont has announced in its Instagram story that it will no longer publish much on music and that it will change its username for a fresh start.

As I prepare for my next writing trip to Los Angeles, I thought it would be a good way to start the year by letting you know that I won’t be posting any more music related to this account because I try again to work with instagram by changing my username and honestly just start over.

I have been blessed with great opportunities to work with truly amazing people over the past few months, which has really helped me focus on my songwriting and songwriting goal.

So if you want to follow what I’m starting this weekend, I will post from my new @SoundByScars account.

