Former RCMP boss billed $ 116K for treasure hunt while integrity looks at Rick Chiarelli’s accusations

A firm led by the former head of the RCMP was retained last fall by the Ottawa City Integrity Commissioner, who charged over $ 116,000 in investigative services for three months, while the city’s behavioral watchdog investigates accusations against Coun. Rick Chiarelli.

Robert Paulson, who retired as an RCMP Commissioner in 2017, is director of Independent Investigation and Review Services Canada (IIRSC) based in Ottawa.

IIRSC’s investigation invoices submitted by the Integrity Commissioner to the city total $ 116,286.95. There were invoices for each of October ($ 28,695.74), November ($ 49,077.98), and December ($ 38,513.23).

The work for which IIRSC has invoiced included material assessment, preparation of interview plan, interviews and writing of reports, plus parking and kilometers. Three researchers, including Paulson, are identified in the invoices.

A request for access to information for invoices relating to the investigation services of the integrity commissioner until 23 December 2019 produced the invoices.

There is no information on the invoices about the subject of the investigation.

Robert Marleau, Commissioner for Integrity, declined to comment on the IIRSC work, citing the confidentiality of the investigation process.

Paulson also declined to comment on Friday.

Marleau has investigated complaints against Chiarelli. Women who worked for Chiarelli and applied for a job in his office have accused the councilor of inappropriate behavior, including asking staff to gather information about people at strip clubs. Chiarelli has denied all allegations.

The city published an interim report by Marleau on the Chiarelli investigation on Friday afternoon. Through the report, Marleau publicly acknowledges for the first time that he is investigating allegations of codes of conduct against the old Nepean counselor. An integrity check is usually completed within 90 days, but Chiarelli’s health condition has delayed the probe.

The report acknowledges that the Integrity Commissioner received several formal complaints against Chiarelli between 6 September and 8 October.

“I did not believe that the issue set out in the complaints was frivolous, vexatory or not in good faith, or that there was no or insufficient reason for an investigation,” says Marleau in his interim report.

Marleau’s report says he has provided Chiarelli with information about the complaints between September 17 and October 15. According to the report, Chiarelli claimed that the Integrity Commissioner was not competent, an argument that the Counselor made public.

However, Marleau believes that he is competent and continued the investigation. The collection of evidence began at the end of September.

Chiarelli said he would contest the jurisdiction of the Integrity Commissioner in court and not respond to the allegations, but Marleau has not promised support. Marleau had not received a legal request from Friday.

According to the report, on 10 December, Marleau sent a request to Chiarelli to be interviewed under oath. On 13 December, Marleau received a message from Chiarelli’s lawyer that the counselor was admitted to the open heart surgery institute and would not be able to participate until his health developed to a “stable and acceptable level”.

“(Chiarelli) has indicated that he will consider a request to attend an interview as soon as his recovery has progressed,” says Marleau’s report.

Chiarelli requested permission from the municipality to take leave from office based on medical advice from his doctor, but he was denied.

However, that was before the council and the rest of the public heard of its serious medical issue.

Chiarelli last appeared at a council meeting on December 11. Two days later he issued a statement that he had undergone open heart surgery.

On Thursday, his wife Lida said on social media that Chiarelli is still being treated for an operation-related infection.

Glad Rick is home from the Heart Institute and is celebrating my birthday with us tonight. After the reopening of his incision in the chest, he still has 24 tubes / pumps 24/7 in him. Nurses will be here every day if he continues treatment for his infection. – Lida, Rick’s wife

– Rick Chiarelli (@RickChiarelli) February 6, 2020

Council members on Wednesday are given the opportunity to ask questions about the integrity reporter’s interim report on the investigation.

The controversy has become a political drama in the town hall as councilors try to figure out how to handle the Chiarelli side show.

Some members, including Mayor Jim Watson, have urged Chiarelli to resign.

At one point, the council temporarily appointed two other council members to help address matters at Chiarelli’s department while he was absent. No councilors have been appointed to help residents in the neighborhood while Chiarelli is recovering.

In the meantime, the accusations have prompted the city to start evaluating the recruitment process for council members.

The allegations have brought protests to the town hall, including one where people with “Resign Rick” t-shirts stood in a council room gallery during a meeting, and another where people wore bras on the trees outside the building. Even council members took part in a silent protest by standing at a meeting while Chiarelli was sitting at the table.

In his interim report on the investigation, the Integrity Commissioner says he could resume and close the investigation if a “reasonable” time has elapsed without a response to Chiarelli’s allegations.

The integrity commissioner can make recommendations to draw up a fine after a code of conduct investigation.

The strongest punishment for the council on the basis of an integrity investigation is a suspension of 90 days in salary. Council cannot dismiss one itself.

