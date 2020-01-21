Former professor arrested, accused of spending $ 185,000 on grants for strippers, sports bars and iTunes

Former Drexel University professor faces criminal charges after allegedly stealing $ 185,000 in research grant money and using it in adult entertainment and on iTunes purchases, meals and Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, 57, was charged this week with theft for illegal seizure and theft by deception, the two crimes, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. Nwankpa is the former chairman of the engineering department of the university, said a press release. It was unclear how the grant money was to be used. “Mr. Nwankpa inappropriately and criminally embezzled tens of thousands of dollars that have been allocated for research purposes for his own private gain. He has betrayed Drexel University and the paid students who were paid to him educate, “said district attorney Larry Krasner. CNN tried to contact Nwankpa but has not yet reached him and has not determined if he has legal representation. Nwankpa’s alleged expenses were noticed when an audit revealed several unauthorized and “receiptless” purchases between 2010 and 2017, the statement said. The professor tried to pass the strip club expenses as meals and meals, said: Dentist on viral video could be sentenced to 10 years in prison He spent more than $ 96,000 in places adult entertainment and sports bars as well as more than $ 89,000 on iTunes purchases, meals and other unauthorized purchases, the statement said. Most of the charges were dealt with between midnight and 2 a.m., said the public prosecutor’s office. investigation into the alleged embezzlement of the former professor of the grant funds, the statement said. The professor reimbursed Drexel $ 53,328, prosecutors announced in October. Nankanka was arrested by university police and released on $ 25,000 bail earlier this week. He has returned his passport and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 29, Drexel spokesman Niki Gianakaris told CNN: “Drexel takes allegations of unethical or illegal business conduct very seriously from any member of the university community. The university initially reported the situation to the United States Attorney’s Office and has collaborated with federal and state investigations into the matter. ”

Former Drexel University professor faces criminal charges after allegedly stealing $ 185,000 in research grants and using it in adult entertainment and iTunes purchases, meals and other other expenses.

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, 57, was charged this week with illegal theft and theft by deception, the two crimes, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office.

Nwankpa is the former chairman of the university’s engineering department, said a statement. It was not clear how the grant money was to be used.

“Mr. Nwankpa has inappropriately and criminally embezzled tens of thousands of dollars that have been allocated for research purposes for his own private gain. He has betrayed Drexel University and paying students that he was paid for educate, “said district attorney Larry Krasner.

CNN attempted to contact Nwankpa but has not yet reached him and has not determined whether he has legal representation.

Nwankpa’s alleged expenses were noticed when an audit revealed several unauthorized and “receiptless” purchases between 2010 and 2017, the statement said. The professor attempted to pass the expenses of the strip club as meals and meals.

Related: Dentist In Viral Video Could Face 10 Years In Prison

He spent more than $ 96,000 on adult entertainment and sports bars, as well as more than $ 89,000 on unauthorized purchases, meals and other purchases on iTunes, the statement said. Many charges were dealt with between midnight and 2 a.m., said the public prosecutor’s office.

Nwankpa was placed on administrative leave after the start of an investigation, and then resigned.

Drexel University, located in Philadelphia, paid $ 190,000 in settlement following separate federal investigation into former professor’s alleged misuse of grant funds, says the press release. The professor reimbursed Drexel $ 53,328, prosecutors announced in October.

Nwankpa was arrested by university police and released on $ 25,000 bail earlier this week. He has returned his passport and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 29, the statement said.

Drexel spokeswoman Niki Gianakaris told CNN: “Drexel takes allegations of unethical or illegal business conduct by any member of the academic community very seriously. The university originally reported this situation at the US Attorney’s Office and collaborated with federal and state investigations in the matter. “

.