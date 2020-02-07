Former Prime Minister of Nova Scotia resigns from the ship connected to the northern pulp factory

ABERCROMBIE, N.S. – The parent company for the Northern Pulp mill has announced that the former Nova Scotia Prime Minister John Hamm has resigned from a board connected to the mill.

Hamm had been a director and chairman of the board of directors of Northern Resources Nova Scotia.

In a short statement, Paper Excellence Canada gives no reason for the dismissal.

The company thanked Hamm for its “valuable service” to its subsidiaries.

Paper Excellence says it remains focused on the “safe and environmentally friendly” winter sleep of the factory in Abercrombie Point, N.S.

The company stopped production at the plant last month after the province rejected the plan for a new treatment system that would be used to pump wastewater into the Northumberland Strait.

As part of a so-called orderly closure, the province allows hot boiler water to continue to flow into a waste water treatment lagoon near the Pictou Landing First Nation until the end of April, despite the legal deadline of January 31.

The company is committed to continuing an environmental assessment process for a new effluent treatment system ordered by the province – which can take up to two years.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

The Canadian press