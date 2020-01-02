Former President of the Republican Party of Utah, Thomas Wright, announces running for governor

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Thomas Wright, former president of the Republican Party of Utah, announced Thursday that he is running for governor.

“Some good people have entered the race. But I don't see the right combination of experience along with imagination and energy, the feeling of excitement about the unlimited possibilities of our future that I think Utah needs, "Wright said in a Facebook post.

He joins a growing list of Republicans seeking to succeed outgoing governor Gary Herbert, who does not run for re-election after more than a decade in office. Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr., businessman Jeff Burningham and Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton, are in the race.

Others in the Republican Party are also seriously looking at the governor's career, including former Utah House of Representatives president Greg Hughes, and Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Utah, who is not running for first place in the District again. of the Congress that it occupies since 2003. Until now, potential Democratic candidates have not emerged.

Wright, president and principal runner of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty since 2008, served two terms as president of the Republican Party of Utah and is a member of the Republican National Committee. He has not held public office, which he pointed out in his announcement.

Thomas Wright, center, appears at a press conference with the president of the University of Utah, Ruth Watkins, on the left, and Governor Gary Herbert, on the right, at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City on Friday, October 11 of 2019. Wright, a former Utah President of the Republican Party, announced Thursday, January 2, 2020, that he is running for governor. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Nena Slighting, executive director of the Utah Debate Commission, Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Policy Institute at the University of Utah, Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, Governor Gary Herbert, Thomas Wright, co-chair of the Utah Debate Commission, and the Whip Dan Hemmert of the Senate majority talk to Kingsbury Hall on Friday, October 11, 2019, after announcing that the U. has been selected to organize the vice-presidential debate on October 7, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“This is a time to reach beyond the government to find answers. 2020 is a time when we need to look forward and build on our strengths, no doubt, but also to look honestly at future challenges, "he said, and suggested that that includes reducing the state budget and restructuring the government to make it more efficient. .

"I don't come from the government and never held public office, but I've volunteered for the past 10 years to help choose good people and then hold them accountable when they are," Wright said, adding that his "approach in life he has been building a successful business and raising a solid family, which I have done. "

That, he said, "is a good combination for the next governor of Utah."

Wright also questioned whether rural Utah is falling behind economically.

“Have we paid enough attention and, more importantly, have we taken sufficiently aggressive measures to build the future of our counties and rural cities? With today's communications and transportation, there is no reason why any of our communities should be deprived of prosperity in a booming economy, "he said.

The first question that most people have asked about him to enter the race, Wright said, is: "Why would you want to run for governor? My answer? Because Utah matters to me. The direction of our state is important. ; the prosperity of the people of Utah is important. The quality of our air and the education of our children is important. Utah is my home. "