Former President Jimmy Carter returns to his Georgia church for the first time after brain surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter quietly returned to his hometown church for the first time since his brain surgery last month. President number 39 was sitting next to his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in the front row during services at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. Carter, 95, taught Sunday school in the church, but earlier this month, the church announced that Carter's lessons would be canceled and his niece Kim Fuller would give inspiring messages during his recovery. The former president was discharged from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta just before Thanksgiving after spending more than two weeks there after a November procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. He was then hospitalized for a urinary tract infection and discharged from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, earlier this month. "He said he hopes to rest more and recover at home in Plains, Georgia. He and Mrs. Carter everyone wishes peace and joy at these parties, "according to a statement from the Carter Center at that time. Carter, who has survived brain and liver cancer, was also hospitalized twice in October and needed 14 stitches on his forehead after his first fall, when he hit his forehead "with a sharp edge." He was then treated for a minor pelvic fracture after his second fall. However, he has not let health complications delay him. On the first autumn day in October, he traveled to Nashville for the 36th Carter Work Project with Habitat for Humanity, saying that building houses was his number one priority. Carter has attended Maranatha since leaving the Oval Office in 1981. He began teaching Sunday school there several years later and has taught more than 600 lessons in the church, members previously told CNN. He celebrated his 95th birthday on October 1 and became the oldest former US president.

