Former pirate Francisco Liriano signs with the Phillies

Former Pirate Launcher Francisco Liriano signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. While there has not been much interest in the Pirates who detain Liriano, his departure is a blow to an enclosure that is missing to lefties and veterans.

Liriano will offer $ 1.5 million guaranteed and an additional $ 1.25 million will be available as incentives on the one-year agreement. Jon Heyman was the first to report that the agreement was close and Robert Murray was the first to provide details of the contract.

Sources: #Phillies in agreement with autonomous launcher Francisco Liriano on a minor league contract. $ 1.5 million with $ 1.25 million in incentives. @JonHeyman first said close.

– Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 22, 2020

Liriano was one of the Pirates’ most reliable relief pitchers last season, scoring 3.47 with 63 strikeouts in 70 innings. He and the club met last winter when he signed a minor league agreement with an invitation to spring training. Liriano secured a spot on the opening day lineup and eventually managed to make his way to the back of the bullpen, pitching regularly in the seventh or eighth inning.

Currently, the backend of the pirate enclosure is Keone Kela as the presumed closest to Kyle Crick and Richard Rodriguez serving as his installation men.

The Pirates currently lack left-handed launchers. The only two lefties currently on the 40-man list are Steven Brault, who will go to spring training to compete for a rotation position, and Sam Howard, which was the subject of a waiver request in October. They will also bring Williams jerez, Nik Turley and Miguel Del Pozo, all of whom have experience in the major leagues as relievers and prospects Blake Weiman to spring training as unregistered guests.

The Phillies were apparently not satisfied with the signing of a single former pirates on Wednesday, so they also signed Neil Walker to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

By source, INF Neil Walker has accepted a minor league agreement with the Phillies. He will be in a big league camp.

– Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 22, 2020

While Walker was still a very productive player in 2016 and 2017, his first two years after being traded by the Pirates, he has regressed to become a slightly better player than the replacement in the past two seasons. He reduced by .261 / .344 / .395 with eight circuits, 38 RBIs and 0.7 with the Marlins last year.

