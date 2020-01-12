Former Penguins general manager Ray Shero becomes general manager of the New Jersey Devils

Les Diables and Director General Ray shero have mutually agreed to separate, owner of the Devils Josh Harris announced in a statement on Sunday.

Tom fitzgerald will serve as the acting general manager of the team and Martin Brodeur will serve as a hockey operations consultant while the team formally searches for a new general manager.

“Ray is a talented hockey executive and I am confident he will be successful in the future,” said Harris in a team statement. “However, Ray and I agree that the Devils have to go in a new direction and that this change is in the best interest of the team. We are very optimistic about our future and have a lot of talent, both in and out of the ice.

“Our organization remains deeply committed to creating a winning franchise in a sustainable manner. Our fans deserve nothing but the best hockey. We thank them for their continued support as we work towards our goals.

Shero was the general manager of Devils since May 4, 2015. One month after taking office, he hired John hynes as head coach, who was fired by the Devils and was replaced by the assistant coach Alain Nasreddine last month.

The shooting is a surprise, as the Devils had just signed Shero for a multi-year contract extension in April 2019.

The Devils are last in the metropolitan division with a record of 16-21-7.

