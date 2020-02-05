Former penguin Ulf Samuelsson appointed head coach of Leksands in Sweden

Swedish Hockey League club Leksands IF called former Penguins defender Ulf Samuelsson head coach on Monday.

Samuelsson replaces Roger Melin behind the Leksands bench while Leksands is in last place in the SHL with a record of 11-24-3.

“It was exciting,” Samuelsson said hockeysverige.se. “I was already looking forward to a coaching program (sports manager at Leksands Thomas Johansson) called. It didn’t take long before I decided. “

Samuelsson played for Leksands from 1981-84 before breaking the NHL, and again for a short period during the 1994-95 lockout.

Samuelsson’s last coaching task was as an assistant coach for the Blackhawks until he was fired in November 2018. He also worked as head coach for Charlotte Checkers of the AHL, an assistant coach for the Rangers, head coach for MODO Hockey of the SHL, assistant and associate coach of the Coyotes, and assistant coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack of AHL.

Samuelsson was in September rented as a professional scout for the Seattle expansion team, and he said he was offered to coach Leksands Ron Francis‘bless to leave the job in Seattle. Samuelsson is still under contract with the Blackhawks after being fired there, so he also had to get permission from Chicago before accepting the job from Leksands.

The eldest son of Samuelsson, former prospect of Penguins Philip Samuelsson, currently defends Leksands and plays in his first season in Europe. Ulf previously coached Phil with the Charlotte Checkers in the 2016-17 season.

