Former NXT Champion coming soon at RAW + Where’s Rusev?

Will we see a debut as a former RAW NXT champion next week?

Photo credit: provided via wwe.com

Fans have been waiting for Shayna Baszler’s debut for an apparent eternity. The wait can be almost over. Rumblings indicate that the former NXT champion may make her RAW debut as part of the main lineup next Monday.

Shayna Baszler is said to be headed to #RAW. Who would you like to see them fight with? pic.twitter.com/OKGSq57SkD

– Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) February 7, 2020

As with other rumors, we take it with a grain of salt. Eventually, fans were told ahead of the Royal Rumble last month that Shayna Baszler would win the event. As it turned out, Baszler was the runner-up who was eliminated by Charlotte.

Had she won the rumble, the former two-time NXT champion would likely run after Becky Lynch and the RAW Women’s Championship. The two have a story that goes back to the fun environment of the Survivor Series. The backstory would come in handy to overdo the match.

Without a victory for Royal Rumble, the WWE must now take a different path. Rumors still point to a meeting of Lynch and Baszler in Tampa in April. Assuming WWE is sticking to these plans, things could get moving in the upcoming Monday issue of RAW. The wrestling observer states that Baszler will be present.

Could Baszler come in and interrupt the scheduled game between Asuka and Lynch? Or would we maybe see how the Submission Magician makes their presence felt after Lynch wins? Hopefully we will have all of these answers when RAW goes up in the air on Monday.

What’s wrong with rusev

The Bulgarian blank and his real-life wife Lana are participating in one of WWE’s best-known programs today. Together with Bobby Lashley and now Liv Morgan they have a pretty interesting thing in front of them. But we haven’t seen Rusev at RAW this week, which leads us to ask what’s going on with Rusev.

After all, it is strange to have a leading actor outside of television in the middle of a show that Vince McMahon likes very much (even if many fans don’t seem to be). This is particularly surprising since it wasn’t even as if Rusev had to sell any lasting effects from a recent Lashley attack.

Now, according to the wrestling observer, it looks as if Lana’s other half had been involved in a contract dispute. There have been a number of reports of Rusev’s contract with the WWE in recent months. When his wife signed again last year, many expected him to sign up again. So far this has not been the case.

Don’t understand why Lana would re-sign a 5-year contract without knowing that her husband was also signing a long-term / lucrative term with WWE. I know that partners work in different companies, but these two only worked together on the same major. Not sure if AEW wants Rusev.

– All Elite Women Showcase (@AmGrCe) February 7, 2020

Will Rusev go?

Rusev himself has even used social media to convey this point, and at times notes that he is a “soon to be free agent”.

If you consider how much the boss supposedly loves the current perspective, one would assume that Rusev probably has some influence here. However AEW is out there. Since WWE doesn’t really use Rusev Day, it may be better for the tall man to take his chances elsewhere.

Hopefully WWE will sort things out sooner than later. Fans don’t want to miss any Rusev Days anymore!