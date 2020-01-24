Former Northern Ireland's first deputy minister, Seamus Mallon, dies

Seamus Mallon, former Deputy First Minister for Northern Ireland, has passed away.

He was 83 years old.

His SDLP party announced the news on Friday in a statement.

President Michael D Higgins acknowledged this in the following words: “His reputation as a politician and community activist with unmatched courage, courtesy and fairness is represented by all who have had the privilege of knowing him.

“Few people have influenced the peace process in Northern Ireland more than Seamus Mallon, an impressive opponent and a stubborn negotiator in word and deed, but always honest and honorable.

“He was a man who showed integrity and courage to face opposition and threats and played a vital role in building the peace process.

“He was instrumental in creating a meaningful discourse that opened up new opportunities for civil rights within a common island.”

President Higgins added: “Seamus Mallon has served with distinction as a member of Seanad Éireann in Westminster, Stormont and the Oireachtas, and his ability to build relationships to support peace and reconciliation leaves a lasting legacy, not only in the North, but throughout Ireland.

Seamus Mallon | Image via @columeastwood on Twitter

“I have seen firsthand how much he is committed to ending and fairly portraying the problems in Northern Ireland and I am honored to share Drogheda’s freedom with him.

“Sabina and I were a person of deep humility in the little things and the main issues. We were lucky enough to meet Seamus on many occasions and we were always impressed by his great sense of humor and the warmth of the character. His death leaves behind a gap that will be difficult to fill. “

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he was “very sad” when he found out about his death.

“He has made an extraordinary contribution to the politics and people of this island. He was tough, intelligent and passionate and was always committed to peace and reconciliation,” he tweeted.

While SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Ireland had “lost one of its strongest advocates for justice, equality and peace”.

He said that Mr. Mallon’s life’s work “made a way behind our troubled past and gave us all the opportunity to build a common home on our island.”

“In the darkest days of the conflict, when hope was scarce, Seamus embodied the violent thirst for justice that went through the SDLP and communities that had lost so much to political violence.

“His passion for peace, which is based on truth, justice and reconciliation, stems from a life as the proud son of Markethill, in which he was born, grew up and raised his own family.

“It didn’t matter who you were, where you worshiped or what your policy was, there was always help at the Seamus stove.”

He was the SDLP vice-chairman from 1979 to 2001 and the vice-prime minister of Northern Ireland from 1998 to 2001.

He passed away from his wife Gertrude and is survived by their daughter Orla and granddaughter Lara.