BEIRUT – The ex-Nissan chief’s lawyer, Carlos Ghosn, appeared on Thursday before Lebanese prosecutors about a non-binding Interpol request to locate and provisionally arrest his client.

It was not immediately clear whether Ghosn himself was present, although local media reported that he was and that he had entered through a side door, reserved for judges and lawyers, to avoid reporters.

Lebanon received a sought-after notice issued by Interpol last week, a non-binding request to law enforcement authorities around the world to track down and temporarily arrest a fugitive.

Ghosn appeared in Lebanon on December 30, after a daring and unlikely escape from surveillance in Japan. On Wednesday, Ghosn spoke for the first time since the press release in a 150-minute press conference in which he described the Japanese legal system and accused him of violating his basic rights.

Ghosn said he was not confident that he would get a fair trial in Japan, contesting all charges against him as “false and unfounded.”

Lebanon and Japan have no extradition treaty and the Interpol notification does not require Lebanese authorities to arrest him. The authorities here have said that Ghosn entered the country with a valid passport and doubts about the possibility that they will hand him over to Japan.

But in Lebanon, Ghosn is individually confronted with possible legal action during a visit to Israel in 2008 after two Lebanese lawyers filed a report with the Public Prosecution Service saying that the trip has violated Lebanese law. The two neighboring countries are technically in a state of war.

