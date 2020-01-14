A two-time Stanley Cup champion is launching a major speaking tour, with an extensive visit to the Bay of Quinte region next month.

Daniel Carcillo, known on the ice as ‘Autobom’, has been one of the leading voices on mental health and concussions in recent years. He is launching the “Uncharted” speaking tour, and he will visit the area between February 14 and 28.

Carcillo remembers his first year in the Ontario Hockey League, a period that should have been once in your life, but was in fact pure hell.

In his 11 years of pro hockey, he would win two Stanley Cups, lead the NHL twice in penalties and play for five different teams. He also dealt with concussions and mental health problems.

After two surgeries, Carcillo started using hydrocodone to control his pain, but it became an addiction. He says it was prescribed too much and that he had insufficient training. That combined with his abuse issues in the past became a problem.

His “Uncharted” tour (in collaboration with Belleville’s Ducky Brand) takes him from Guelph to Ottawa in conversation with schools, first responders, hockey teams and more. THE SPEAKING TOUR SCHEDULE IS BELOW

Carcillo has the following speaking engagements in the Bay of Quinte area (some dates / times may change slightly)

February 14 @ 9:00 AM – St. Paul Secondary

17 February @ 6:15 am – Quinte Red Devils players, coaches and volunteers

February 18 @ 9:30 AM – St. Theresa Secondary

February 18 @ 12:50 pm – Nicholson Catholic College

February 20 @ 9:40 am – Centennial Secondary (for students / staff)

February 20 @ 7:00 PM – Centennial Secondary (open to the public $ 10 / ticket – proceeds for Canadian Mental Health Association)

February 24 @ 6:30 PM – Belleville Police and local first responders

February 25 (time unknown) – National Air Force Museum of Canada (for military members and personnel)

28 February @ 9:40 am – Center Hastings Secondary in Madoc

