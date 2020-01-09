Loading...

FAIRFIELD, Ala. – Charles Barkley has donated $ 1 million to the historically black Miles College.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and the former Auburn star told interim president Bobbie Knight about the donation on Wednesday, news channels reported.

“I got to know Bobbie last year and it was something I really wanted to do,” says Barkley, now a TV studio analyst. “It is very important to have a female president. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as possible. “

Knight became interim president in July. She is the first woman to lead the Fairfield school.

Knight said that Barkley’s contribution is the largest individual gift the college has received in its 122-year history. It will launch an extensive campaign to raise $ 100 million for the institution, Knight said.

“It’s great that he thinks enough of us to donate a million dollars,” Knight said. “What Barkley has done helps to lay the foundation for the campaign.”

This is the fourth time that Barkley has donated to an HBCU. He has previously pledged $ 1 million each to Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.

The corresponding press