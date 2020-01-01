Former NBA commissioner, David Stern, dies at 77

Loading...

NEW YORK – David Stern, the basketball-loving lawyer who took the NBA worldwide for 30 years as his oldest commissioner and oversaw his growth in a world power, died Wednesday. He was 77 years old.

Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 12 and underwent emergency surgery. The league said he died with his wife, Dianne, and his family by his bedside.

"The entire basketball community is disconsolate," said the National Association of Basketball Players. "David Stern won and deserved inclusion in our land of giants."

Stern had been involved with the NBA for almost two decades before becoming his fourth commissioner on February 1, 1984. By the time he left office in 2014, he did not say or let league employees say "retire," because he It never stopped working: a league that fought for a foothold before he had grown to an industry of more than $ 5 billion a year and made NBA basketball perhaps the most popular sport in the world after football.

"Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand, which makes it not only one of the best sports commissioners of all time, but also one of the most influential business leaders of its generation," said Adam Silver, who followed Stern as commissioner. "Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration."

Thriving in a good debate in the boardroom and good games in the arena, Stern would say that one of his greatest achievements was to lead a league of mostly black players who were plagued with drug problems in the 1970s to the popularity with the mainstream of the United States.

He intervened in almost every initiative to do that, from the drug testing program, to the implementation of the salary cap and the creation of a dress code.

But for Stern, it was always "the game," and his morning often included reading about the results of the newspaper last night, even after the technological advances he embraced, making NBA.com easier than ever. .

“The game is what brought us here. It's always about the game and everything we do is about making the stage or the presentation of the game even stronger, and the game itself is in the best form it has been, "he said on the eve of 2009 -10 season, calling it "a new golden age for the NBA".

One that was created largely by Stern during a three-decade career that turned countless ball players into celebrities who were known around the world by one name: Magic, Michael, Kobe, LeBron, just to name a few.

Stern oversaw the birth of seven new franchises and the creation of the WNBA and the NBA Development League, now the G League, providing countless opportunities to pursue basketball careers in the United States that were previously unavailable.

Not bad for a boy who once thought that his work could be temporary.

He had been the league's external lawyer from 1966 to ‘78 and spent two years as a general lawyer for the NBA, thinking that he could always return to his legal career if he discovered that things were not working after a couple of years.

He never did.

After serving as executive vice president of business and legal affairs for the NBA between 1980 and 1984, he replaced Larry O'Brien as commissioner.

Overlooked and ignored only a few years before, when he couldn't even get his championship round on live television, the NBA saw his popularity rapidly increase thanks to the revival of rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics behind Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, followed by Michael Jordan's entry a few months after Stern became commissioner.

Under Stern, the NBA would play about 150 international games and be televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages, and the NBA Finals and the All-Star weekend would become international shows. The 2010 All-Star game attracted more than 108,000 fans to the Dallas Cowboys Stadium, a record to watch a basketball game.

“It was David Stern, who was a marketing genius, who changed the league. That's why our brand is so strong, "said Johnson, who announced that he would retire due to HIV in 1991, but returned the following year in the All-Star Game with the support of Stern.

"It was David Stern who took this league around the world."

He was fiercely protective of his players and referees when he felt that they were unfairly criticized, such as when members of the Indiana Pacers fought with Detroit fans in 2004, or when an FBI investigation in 2007 found that Tim Donaghy had bet on the games that officiated, throwing the entire operations department of the arbitrator into agitation. With his voice rising and spitting, Stern would publicly rebuke the media, including individual writers, if he felt they had taken cheap photos.

But he was also a relentless negotiator against those same employees in collective bargaining, and his loyalty to his owners and the commitment to obtain favorable agreements led him to his biggest failures, blockages in 1998 and 2011, which were the only times the NBA lost Work stop games. Although heavy work had already passed Silver through the latter, it was Stern who faced the greatest criticism, as well as damage to a legacy that had otherwise rarely tarnished.

"As hard as an adversary was on the other side of the table, he never failed to recognize the value of our players, and he had the vision and courage to turn them into the focus of our league's marketing efforts: turning the NBA into the empire that is today, "said the NBPA.

David Joel Stern was born on September 22, 1942 in New York. A graduate of Rutgers University and Columbia Law School, he dedicated himself to public service, launching the NBA Cares program in 2005 that donated more than $ 100 million to charities in five years.

He would begin to search internationally shortly after becoming commissioner and the globalization of the game received a huge boost in 1992, when Jordan, Johnson and Bird played in the US Olympic Dream Team that would bring the sport a new burst of popularity while assaulting gold. Medal in Barcelona.

Stern took advantage of that by sending NBA teams to play preseason games against other NBA or international clubs, and opened offices in other countries. The league organized regular season games in Japan in 1991 and dedicated significant resources to China, and Stern's work there was worth it in 2008, when basketball was perhaps the most popular sport at the Beijing Olympics.

Growth slowed near the end of his term. The global economic recession in the late 2000s almost destroyed their old hopes of expanding abroad and led to the second blockade, and the owners wanted massive changes in the salary structure after losing hundreds of millions of dollars a year in their equipment of basketball, in addition to losses in their personal businesses.

He helped get them, and the league was thriving again when he left office. Stern said he felt it was the right time, hoping he had prepared a worthy successor at Silver, who had worked in the league for more than two decades.

Stern remained busy, making trips abroad on behalf of the league, speaking in public and consulting with several companies. He was included in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Stern and his wife had two children, Andrew and Eric.