Former Navy chief Richard Spencer supports Bloomberg as president

Former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who had violated President Donald Trump’s intervention in the discipline of a murder-charged Navy SEAL, supports former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg as president, as NBC News reports.

“I am proud to support Mike Bloomberg as President of the United States … he will preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and will comply with the Military Justice Code,” he said.

“Mike will honor the service and ensure equal treatment for all women and men in uniform. He will also respect the advice of the military advisers.”

NBC News found Spencer to be Trump’s first political candidate to support one of the President’s potential political opponents.

Spencer left administration in November 2019 after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper requested his resignation.

Three days later, in a Washington Post column, he called Trump’s intervention in the case of Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher “shocking” and unprecedented.

Gallagher was acquitted of murdering an Iraqi civilian, but was sentenced to pose with the body of an Islamic State (ISIS) fighter in Iraq. The military jury said he should be downgraded.

Trump ordered Spencer to restore Gallagher’s rank.

And on November 21, Trump tweeted that Gallagher should not be exempt from his SEAL Trident insignia.

Spencer’s official approval for Bloomberg is due to appear on Friday with the candidate in Norfolk, Virginia.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.