Former national security adviser John Bolton ‘ready to testify’ if summoned by the Senate

Updated: 12:20 p.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton says he is “ready to testify” if he is called by the Senate during his impeachment trial. and that after “careful consideration and thorough study”, he decided to comply with a Senate subpoena. “I have concluded that if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am ready to testify,” he said in a statement. The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has publicly expressed resistance to calling new witnesses to the trial, although Democrats are pressing to hear from Bolton and others who did not appear before the investigation. the House in future proceedings.

