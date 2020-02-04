Former MP Jim Pankiw accused of drunken disruption aboard aircraft paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Prior to the flight that left Punta Cana, a passenger on the flight told 650 CKOM that he heard Pankiw raging about the transfer in Hamilton.

The passenger wanted to remain anonymous.

“It was a long four hours,” said the Saskatchewan man.

He said that Pankiw’s frustration escalated during the flight because he repeatedly announced that he was “getting off the plane”.

“He worked himself up:” I paid for a flight from Punta Cana to Saskatoon and I get this bullsh ** runaround, “the man remembered.” I don’t think anyone thought he would do anything. “

The passenger remembers Pankiw on his way to the front door as soon as the plane landed.

“(He moved) as soon as the stairs hit. I heard a stewardess say, “Sir, sir, you cannot go outside, you cannot do that,” said the man.

The man claimed that the stewardess declined when Pankiw refused orders, while the former politician reportedly said, “Stay away from me.” You can’t touch me. That is an attack. Call 9-1-1. “

The incident caused an additional two-hour delay for passengers, who had to remain on board during the trial while the airline and security put things in order.

“Our customers were told that they would remain on board during this short stop and therefore this unexpected exit required additional actions and verifications in accordance with our security policy,” Sunwing said in a statement.

“It was also necessary to unload the luggage of the passenger who had left the plane and to await the arrival of the local authorities to give permission for the ascending flight.”

Pankiw served as a member of parliament for the Saskatoon-Humboldt which ran from 1997 to 2004. His time was divided between the Reform Party of Canada and the Canadian Alliance, as well as an independent member of parliament.

He also ran for Mayor of Saskatoon in 2003 and finished third behind Peter Zakreski and the winner, Don Atchison.

Pankiw’s time in public life was overshadowed by his comments about the indigenous population in pamphlets which he distributed to voters in 2002 and 2003. Some of those comments ended in human rights complaints, but were eventually thrown away.

In 2016, a driving license for driving under the influence of alcohol was canceled by the Court of Appeal of Saskatchewan.

The unexpected flight delay was frustrating for those who wanted to go home after a long day of travel.

“(It was) more annoying than anything else,” the passenger said.

Pankiw did not return a request for comment.

by Brent Bosker / CKOM News Staff