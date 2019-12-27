Loading...

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick has no signatures to do the primary vote in Michigan

Updated: 9:08 PM EST December 26, 2019

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, a late participant in the presidential race, failed to gather enough valid voter signatures to participate in the March 10 Democratic primary vote in Michigan. 2,685 less than the necessary 11,345. More than 5,100 signatures were considered invalid due to errors such as addresses and incomplete or omitted dates. The bipartisan Board of Claimants will meet on Friday to consider the petitions. Patrick, who served as governor from 2007 to 2015, launched his campaign on November 14. If he had intervened only a few days before, he could have appeared automatically on the Michigan ballot without having to submit nomination petitions. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who had to include people generally promoted by the national media as potential candidates, listed 18 Democrats on the November 8 deadline. The president of the Michigan Democratic Party, Lavora Barnes, did not add new candidates on November 12. Since then, three Democrats have submitted withdrawal paperwork, leaving the Michigan ballot with 15 Democratic candidates. The people of Michigan deserve to be able to choose from their wide range of options for president, and we are evaluating our options to ensure that Deval Patrick is on the ballot in Michigan on March 10, "spokeswoman Aleigha Cavalier said.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, a late participant in the presidential race, failed to gather enough valid voter signatures to do the March 10 Democratic primary vote in Michigan.

In a report dated Tuesday, the state Elections Office said Patrick's campaign presented 8,660 valid signatures, 2,685 less than the necessary 11,345. More than 5,100 signatures were considered invalid due to errors such as addresses and incomplete or omitted dates.

The bipartisan Candidate Board will meet on Friday to consider the requests.

Patrick, who served as governor from 2007 to 2015, launched his campaign on November 14. If he had intervened only a few days before, he could have appeared automatically on the Michigan ballot without having to submit nomination petitions.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who had to include people generally promoted by the national media as potential candidates, listed 18 Democrats on the November 8 deadline. The president of the Michigan Democratic Party, Lavora Barnes, did not add new candidates on November 12.

Since then, three Democrats submitted withdrawal documents, leaving the Michigan ballot with 15 Democratic candidates.

“Our campaign was forced to collect more signatures than any other campaign, and it did. The people of Michigan deserve to be able to choose from their wide range of options for president, and we are evaluating our options to ensure that Deval Patrick is on the ballot in Michigan on March 10, "spokeswoman Aleigha Cavalier said.

.