Former Marquette basketball chaplain Rev. William Kelly dies at 96

Marquette basketball lost its longtime chaplain the Rev. William Kelly on Thursday evening. He was 96. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The Rev. William Kelly, who served as the crew chaplain for the Marquette College men’s basketball plan for more than three a long time, died Thursday night.

In accordance to faculty officials, Kelly commenced working at the faculty in 1961.

He was 96.

The full @MarquetteU community mourns the loss of Father William Kelly, who passed absent Thursday evening. He was #mubb chaplain for more than 30 years and provider to MU began in 1961. Our feelings and prayers are with his household through this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/rC1tHpk31Y

— Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) April 17, 2020

Speaking for the duration of an interview in 2011, Kelly explained his purpose with the crew.

“Show form of a Catholic identification,” he claimed for a movie titled Jesuit Basketball Spotlight: Marquette’s team chaplain. “Show your alums some kind of a Jesuit presence.

“To be available to the coaches and the groups in good occasions and in undesirable because I’m so shut to them and see what goes on in follow and what goes on on the street, I have to be pretty watchful about what I say.

“So that is what it is: Sacramental presence, a willing ear and encouragement.”

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=-KXxaU7N0cQ

Kelly’s stepped down as the workforce chaplain immediately after the 2014-15 season. He was replaced by the Rev. John Laurance.

“I told him that they asked me to do this and he was quite satisfied about it,” Laurance advised Marquette Wire during the 2015-2016 time. “He was delighted not just that I was executing it, but that a person was carrying on the tradition.”

