Glennie, born in Toronto on August 29, 1946, was the captain of the Marlies for a victory in the 1967 Memorial Cup in a team with Brad Park and Mike Pelyk. He spent time in Michigan State before splitting the 1968-69 season with the minor league Rochester American and Tulsa Oilers.

After nine seasons as a magazine, he ended his career in 1978-79 with the Los Angeles Kings.

During 572 regular NHL games in the career, Glennie had 114 points (14 goals, 100 assists) and 621 penalty minutes. He had one assist in 32 play-off games, all with the Maple Leafs. He played more games on the blue line than all the other Leafs in the 70s.

Glennie’s hip checks stopped many an opponent skater halfway through the pass. Former tough guy John Ferguson called him “an old-fashioned standup hitter.”

Glennie was easily recognized with a mop and then, later in his career, a helmet that looked like a bowling ball.

While Glennie delivered hits, he also recorded them and was at the wrong end of a notorious incident in Maple Leaf Gardens in 1975 after being blinded by Dan Maloney of the Detroit Red Wings. Furious with a Glennie hit on a teammate, Malone jumped the blade from behind, drove it down and then hit it in the ice.

Glennie was unconscious and was brought to the hospital with a concussion. Maloney was accused of mistreatment and caused physical injury the next day, but was later acquitted.

Maloney died in 2018 at the age of 68.

Glennie took his tough boy style to the advertising world and joined forces with colleague Leaf Lanny McDonald for a Swanson’s hungry man-dinner advertisement in which Glennie yanked the freezer door to get his meal.

Glennie was named after the Canadian selection for the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union, but was an additional player who saw no action in any of the eight games.

However, the experience stayed with him.

“Probably the highlight of my career,” he told CTV.

The role of reserve player was not for everyone, with some departure. Not Glennie.

“I remember they came to me and asked me if I would leave, I said I can’t leave this in any way,” he recalled.

A back injury forced Glennie to withdraw from hockey. Later in his life, he moved to Ottawa to be closer to his grandchildren.

There was no direct word about the cause of death, although he was in poor health. Funeral arrangements were pending.

