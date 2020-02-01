Former Lone Peak, BYU Cougar’s stand out Eric Mika signs with NBA’s Sacramento Kings

Former Lone Peak High School and BYU Cougar’s great man Eric Mika is back in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings.

The kings announced on Saturday that they had signed Mika for a ten-day contract. The signing comes after injuries to front-court players Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes, while Dewayne Dedmon was on the list as questionable for Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to an illness.

This is the latest in a relatively detailed history between Mika and the kings. Sacramento was one of the few teams to bring him in prior to the 2017 NBA sketch (he was not signed), and last year after two seasons in Europe, he played for their summer league team and received a training camp invitation after a strong performance.

After being cut by Sacramento, Mika started this season with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s affiliate. After only six games, he went to China, but played only seven games for the Xinjiang Guanghui Flying Tigers before leaving early last month. Back then, NBA reporter Keith Smith tweeted that Mika was returning to the United States to pursue opportunities in the NBA.

A few days later on January 7, Stockton signed him again. In 13 total matches with Stockton this season, Mika played an average of 19.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.5 minutes.

Mika started his preparatory career at Waterford before moving to Lone Peak, where he became one of the best university perspectives in the entire country. He played the 2013-2014 season for the Cougars before going on a mission to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Italy. He then played in the 2016-2017 campaign before deciding to become a pro.