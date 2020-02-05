Former liberal MP Peschisolido broke “chronic” code of conduct: commissioner | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Code requires MPs to submit a complete, confidential statement of their private interests and those of their family members to the Ethics Commissioner within 60 days of their election – and to inform the Commissioner of any material change in those interests within 60 days.

Dion says that Peschisolido did not disclose a shareholder’s loan and a personal debt guarantee, both “worth over $ 10,000.” He has also not announced a change in his marital status or a change in the status of his law firm.

“Given Mr Peschisolido’s chronic failure to meet the disclosure requirements of the Code, I have no doubt that I would have recommended that Parliament should impose appropriate sanctions,” writes Dion.

According to Dion, Peschisolido told him that his attention as a Member of Parliament had led him to neglect business with his law firm, which in turn resulted in his failure to make full disclosures.

“This asks me to emphasize that complying with all obligations under the code, including those regarding disclosure, is in fact an integral part of the role of a member,” Dion writes, noting that disclosure is “essential to help prevent conflicts between public and private interests. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

