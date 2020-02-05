Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi is dead at the age of 95 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Some allies of Kenyatta had tried to change the constitution to prevent vice-president Moi from succeeding him. At the time, Moi was so wary of threats that he fled his Rift Valley home when he heard of Kenyatta’s death and only returned after he had received guarantees for his safety.

In 1982, the Moi government pushed through a parliamentary constitutional change that effectively made Kenya a one-party state. Later that year, the army suppressed an attempted coup by opposition members and some Air Force officers. At least 159 people were killed.

Although Kenya was known for its stability, the Moi government became more repressive when dealing with divergent opinions, according to a government Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission report assessing its rule. Political activists and others who dared to oppose him were routinely detained, tortured and murdered, the report said, including the death of a foreign minister, Robert Ouko.

“The judiciary became an accomplice in perpetuating violations, while the parliament was transformed into a puppet governed by the heavy hand of the executive,” the report said.

Corruption, in particular the illegal allocation of land, was institutionalized and economic power centralized in the hands of a few, the report said.

In 1991, Moi admitted public pressure at home and abroad for a multi-party state, including a demonstration in which the police killed more than 20 people.

Multi-party elections in 1992 and 1997 were marred by political and ethnic violence that blamed the state on critics.

By the time Moi left power in 2002, corruption had caused the contraction of the Kenyan economy, the most developed in East Africa.

Moi often blamed the West for poor publicity and the economic hardships that many Kenyans suffered during his reign.

As with President Jomo Kenyatta, many government projects, buildings were named after Moi, and his face adorned the country’s currencies and coins. Kenyans voted for a new constitution that was implemented in 2010 and provisions made to block personality cults.

Kenyans reacted mixedly to Moi’s death.

Commentator Patrick Gathara tweeted that Tuesday was a day to commemorate the victims of Moi, as well as the thousands who were against his brutal and murderous kleptocracy. It is a day to remember that the current crop of politicians helped him escape justice for his crimes. “

Salim Lone, a former UN spokesperson who fled into exile for intimidation under Moi, said the former president began his term of office and that “so many supported your promise of a free, more inclusive, corruption-free Kenya.” political prisoners and famously said it was better to eat sukuma wiki (kale) and sleep in peace than seek wealth.

“How it went wrong is not for now,” Lone added.

Kenyatta ordered national flags lowered to half-staff until after Moi was buried.

Tom Odula, The Associated Press