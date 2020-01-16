Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio will play in the Australian bushfire game

He toured Sydney with Juventus in 2014 and was tempted to move to Australia forever just last year. A-League newbies Western United have reportedly tried to sign him on as a marquee, while FFA sources told The Hairdryer that they are working with Macarthur FC to lure him into the 2020-21 opening season marquee.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGm6HL_odss [/ embed]

He struggled to do his best after a knee injury in 2016 that led to his resignation last year. Perhaps A-League clubs could try to persuade him to play again after a successful return with #footballforfires on May 23, the last game at the ANZ stadium before it was renovated.

Keep the faith

Sydney FC benefited from the sale of Brandon O’Neill to Pohang Steelers this week, and while this opens up a place in their squad and spending, the Sky Blues are not trying to widen this transfer window.

The club’s sources suggest that the league leaders are satisfied with the depth available and that Paulo Retre will become a regular defensive midfield role.

Paulo Retre will benefit from Brandon O’Neill leaving Sky Blues.Credit: AAP

Much of it has to do with the ethos of coach Steve Corica, who strives to rise from within within the club. This also includes offering young players more opportunities for the first team.

Sydney has a salary limit, an additional Visa player up its sleeve and the option to sign an Asian player who could help with his AFC Champions League campaign but is likely to look for a replacement among his youth teams.

Great in Vietnam

Denis Genreau’s participation in the Australian Olympic qualifying tournament in Thailand is probably over due to injury – but he won’t leave empty-handed.

Genreau has won an army of new Vietnamese social media fans who have been delighted with its “charming smile, pretty face and desirable 6-pack body”.

This is a direct quote from online news agency Zing.vn, who reported that the 20-year-old quickly “caught the eye” of Vietnamese female fans watching the AFC U-23 championships when they discovered that he has a girlfriend.

Genreau was first made aware of the article by his parents, who stayed in Bangkok after the Olyroos. It was said that he was quite amused by the extra attention.

Lewis’ loyalty

It was a big week for the Central Coast Mariners – it started with a dramatic 3-2 win against Melbourne Victory on Sunday and ended with another big coup that ended days later with the signing of promising youngster Lewis Miller.

The 19-year-old decided to stay with the Mariners, who, according to clubs, could not meet the financial terms of an offer from a competing A-League club.

However, they claim Miller remained a Mariner and declined the extra money because they had more playtime and less loyalty after going through the North Shore Mariners Academy.

Dominic Bossi is a football reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Vince is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

