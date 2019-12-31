Former Jazzman Sundiata Gaines relives his 3-point winning shot to start the decade

Loading...

As the decade comes to an end tonight, it is time to take a trip down the path of memory until the beginning of the decade.

The date was January 14, 2010, and LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town. The Jazz had recently signed an unknown Sundiata Gaines prospect for a 10-day contract, but soon all Jazz fans would know his name.

In second place, Gaines hit a 3-point triple that won the game and won the bell in what became one of the best games of the regular season of the decade for Utah. The ball was inside Kyle Korver, who was doubly united. Korver gave it to Ronnie Price, who gave it to Gaines with only two seconds left.

“It was a special shot. It was a great day, a great moment for me. The work was actually designed for Kyle Korver to go out and shoot a 3 and we knew there was a good chance that he would be given double equipment and that people would approach him, so he could not get the shot, ”said Gaines in a new interview with NBA TV. He passed it to Ronnie Price. When Ronnie caught the ball, I anticipated that he didn't want to throw the ball at all, so I shouted his name and just threw it at me. "

Gaines hit the shot on Anthony Parker of Cleveland, which caused a frenzy in the crowd at EnergySolutions Arena. His new teammates harassed him and he stood at the scorecard table, soaking everything up.

“I had a fraction of a second to decide if I was going to shoot a 3 or take a dribble and make a suspension shot. I felt that the guy, Anthony Parker, closed a little and I was confident all the time and I just let it go, "Gaines told NBA TV.

Although the shot came at a great moment, Gaines simply followed the basics.

"I may have been fouled, but because of how I was raised, in New York City, you got away with a lot of things in the streets, so just playing in the NBA, a little ticking, I was more focused on just making the shot. For me, it was the follow-up and knowing that the basics, in what you grew up as a child, just following those same repetitions. It just comes to you at the end of the game, "Gaines said.

