Legendary University of Indiana head basketball coach Bob Knight has made his long-awaited return to the conference hall.

The triple NCAA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer returned to Branch McCracken Court on Saturday for the match of Hoosiers against in-state rival Purdue, his first appearance at Assembly Hall since he was fired in 2000.

Watch the video above to see the audience’s reaction to the Knight entrance

The program honored the 40th anniversary of the 1979-1980 Big Ten championship team at halftime, and Knight was introduced to the public as part of the ceremony.

The team contained 12 NBA design harvests and five All-Americans, including Basketball Hall by Famer Isiah Thomas, Mike Woodson, Ray Tolbert and Randy Wittman.

Knight was fired from Indiana in September 2000 after reports that he choked a player in practice and violated a “zero tolerance policy” after the incident.

Knight had 662 wins and five last four appearances in 29 seasons at IU, including the most recent undefeated season in 1975-76. He is third in career victories with 899, with only Jim Boeheim from Syracuse (1,060) and his protégé, Mike Krzyzewski from Duke (1,151).

