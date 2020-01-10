Loading...

The army has rejected a request from retired Army master Matthew Golsteyn to restore its special forces, but the decision of the service is not final, Army officials said Thursday.

It is now up to the Army Correction Correction Committee to decide whether Golsteyn’s Special Forces tab and its Distinguished Service Cross should be used again, Army officials told Task & Purpose.

The army risks angering President Donald Trump, who pardoned Golsteyn on November 15, just over three months before the former Green Beret was expected to be brought to justice for murder. Golsteyn has repeatedly admitted to killing an unarmed Afghan man who he believed was a Taliban bomb maker in 2010.

After the pardon, Golsteyn’s attorney submitted papers to restore his Special Forces and Distinguished Service Cross, both of which were abolished in 2014.

The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe reported for the first time that Lt. Gen. Francis Beaudette, chief of the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command, had refused Golsteyn’s request to get his Special Forces tab back.

The Army issued a statement Thursday, stating that the Army Board for Correction of Military Records would now assess the matter and decide whether a memorandum from Reprimand’s officer general should be removed from Golsteyn’s official records.

But Golsteyn’s lawyer Phillip Stackhouse called the actions of the army a “joke” and accused the service leaders of acting against the will of the president, who assured that Golsteyn’s record would be completely erased.

Stackhouse said he only found out about Beaudette’s December 3 decision on Thursday. Now he will forward the documents he has on the matter to Trump’s attention to the White House Legal Department.

“Perhaps you think that all the things that are going on in the Middle East and things that are beginning to heat up in impeachment are losing or distracting the President’s interest or weakening in any way what they can bear “These actions violated his instructions,” Stackhouse told Task & Purpose on Thursday.

Trump was particularly interested in Golsteyn and two other members of the military who were charged with war crimes, including retired Navy SEAL chief Eddie Gallagher, who was not found guilty of killing a wounded ISIS fighter but sentenced to the body of the man posing for a photo. Gallagher’s belief is clear, but the president ordered the rank and remuneration of the SEAL to be returned to the chief petty officer.

When the Navy tried to pick up Gallagher’s SEAL trident, the President intervened personally, which ultimately resulted in the former Secretary of the Navy, Richard Spencer, being released.

