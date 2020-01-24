Former German interpreter accused of spying for Iran

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on Radio Free Europe / Radio Free Liberty.

On January 20, a trial against a German-Afghan citizen who is suspected of having spied on Iranian secret services is scheduled to begin in the German city of Koblenz.

The 51-year-old former interpreter and advisor to the Bundeswehr was arrested a year ago in the western German Rhineland as Abdul Hamid S. according to the German Data Protection Act and accused of having passed information on to Iranians for many years.

The prosecutor expressly accuses him of having passed 19 classified information on to the Iranian secret service.

Iran denied ever contacting the former military advisor.

The suspect’s 40-year-old spouse was indicted as an aid but was not detained.

A spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle that the arrest of the suspect was an attempt by “enemies” of Iran to sabotage the Islamic Republic’s relations with the EU.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported that he had access to sensitive information, including possible details of troop deployments in Afghanistan, and that he worked for the Iranian secret service MOIS.

It is known that the German armed forces use native speakers to accompany patrol troops in Afghanistan and to facilitate communication with the locals.

The news agency dpa announced that the process will be carried out behind closed doors and should last until March 31.

