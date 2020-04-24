Former Ford Focus O Fiesta owners put some money in their mailbox now

Image: Ford

If you are one of the two million car owners who have bought or rented a 2012-2o16 Ford Focus or a 2011-2016 Ford Fiesta you may want to check your mailbox. There could be a potentially big payout here.

That’s why Ford has finally resolved a 2012 class action lawsuit from the owners of first-rate Ford vehicles. An in-depth report by the Detroit Free Press shows internal memos indicating that Ford knew of the problems as of 2012, but continued to sell vehicles with dry DPS6 clutch transmission defects. The investigation said defective transmissions were prone to “tremendous, slipping, banging, rinsing, hesitation while changing gears, premature internal wear, downshifting delays and, in some cases, sudden or delayed acceleration.” Once these cars expired from their warranties, it was up to the owners to pay for repairs in recurring problems, although Ford eventually extended the warranties to about 600,000 vehicles.

If you bought one of these cars and you feel like you might be entitled to payment, here’s how it works, according to Tarek Zohdy, senior counsel who handles the case:

“There’s a notice period, where you tell Ford that you intend to arbitrate and they have 10 days to resolve the situation. If they don’t resolve it, you can go to arbitration, which Ford pays for,” Zohdy said. “The bar isn’t high. All you need is to collect your repair orders and your purchase contract and submit a letter to Ford. It will help people to do that.”

Some people who filed the arbitration claim before the bailout went into effect when Ford voluntarily honored the program the package created, they recovered more than $ 20,000, according to attorneys who created the agreement. .

If a Focus or Fiesta owner does not opt ​​out of the lawsuit, they are eligible for compensation ranging from $ 20 to a full refund of the vehicle, in excess of $ 20,000. Owners will be informed via the card of their participation in the sale. Class demand in action could end up costing Ford hundreds of millions, or even maybe billions. The Freep continues:

The Free Press investigation revealed a 2016 Ford internal report that projected costs in 2020 and said, “Expenditure related to total quality for DPS6 could reach $ 3 billion.”

At least 1.5 million vehicles are currently on the road, according to U.S. vehicle registration data.

The final payment includes a minimum of $ 30 million in cash payments from Ford to customers who are separated from the purchase program.

G / O Media may earn a commission

These small cars could end up costing Ford a lot. Not surprisingly, the company gave up building them.

.