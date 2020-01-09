Former Flames Lanny McDonald, Colin Patterson, enjoy father's journey

Loading...

Three decades later, the boys who delivered a Stanley Cup parade to Calgary in 1989 are still talking about the family feeling of that champion team.

However, this is a new turn.

The Flames invited franchise icon Lanny McDonald on their latest Fathers / Mentors Trip and told the enchanted legend – co-captain of that banner-raising couple – that he could take a plus-one.

“My sons couldn’t come, my grandsons are going back to school …” McDonald said. “So I said,” Well, what if I mean Colin Patterson? “And they said,” Yes, we love it! “And oh my goodness, it was fantastic. We had so much fun.

“I claim him as a son on my income tax form next year, so hopefully it works.”

Patterson, who spent seven seasons with the Flames and was a major defender for the Stanley Cup squad in 1989, didn’t have to run much.

“My answer was:” So … does this mean that I have been adopted? Are you adopting me? ” He said. “So I am now the adopted son of Lanny.”

A man can be called worse.

And after the Flames had back-to-back victories over this special two-game escape, this compelling tandem could be called again next season.

“All we are doing here is trying to make sure the fathers or the grandfathers or brothers or the one who just have a great time, and it was great,” McDonald told the Chicago Blackhawks prior to Tuesday’s trip capper United Center – a 2-1 victory for the flames. “We are by no means babysitters. I think they have had to take care of us from time to time. But it has even been better than I think both parties thought it would be.”

Calgary Flames alumni, Colin Patterson, plays street hockey during the Chinatown Street Festival in Calgary on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

The 82-game slate can be a rut, but there is never a shortage of enthusiasm on the annual Fathers / Mentors Trip.

Although David Rittich Sr. and Mark Talbot probably nibbled their nails, conquered their puck-stopping sons in their respective starts.

Jake Dube grinned from ear to ear after his younger brother, Dillon, snatched the winner in the seventh round of a marathon shootout in Minnesota.

Elias Lindholm delighted his father, Mikael, with a few goals in the Windy City. Matthew Tkachuk assisted with his maternal grandfather, Don Oster, overseeing the luxurious suite.

“I have always tried to sit with different fathers to get an idea of ​​what they are like,” said 66-year-old McDonald, one of the three gentlemen who brought his number to the homeless of the Saddledome. “Some are calm, cool and collected. Others are nervous like all outings, such as “He should have taken that puck!” I’ll say, “It’s OK, just relax.”

“But what a way to reward the fathers, because you know how much work is being done to find a way to get your son or daughter to the big leagues. So this is pretty cool for the fathers, pretty cool for the sons. “

Also cool for the alumni.

“I can’t tell you how nice it was to meet the parents and also to meet the boys, because I didn’t know many of the current players,” said Patterson, 59. “And it’s great to have the camaraderie of the game , it hasn’t changed. Many things have changed with the game, but the camaraderie is still there. And meeting the fathers and all family members, it was really interesting how they are connected. It was three days ago, but it feels like it has been two weeks and you get to know someone very well.

“And to experience through their eyes too, by playing with them, you don’t get that often. You see a good piece or a piece that might have had to go the other way, or they should have done something else, you looks at that player’s father and they pull in. And it was really nice when we got overtime and in the shootout in Minnesota – there is a fine and the boys kill it, and then you go to the shootout and Dave Rittich plays incredibly , makes a Johnny Bower poke-check and we “are all screaming. And when Dubs scores and wins, we all jump around and high-fiving. It was just a very nice emotion for everyone.”

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 05: Dillon Dube # 29 of the Calgary Flames scores a goal against goalkeeper Alex Stalock # 32 of the Minnesota Wild during the shootout of the game at Xcel Energy Center on January 5, 2020 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Flames defeated the Wild 5-4 in a shootout.

Hannah Foslien /

Getty Images

The consensus was the special additions – a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and one of his teammates from his most memorable spring, both first-class guests and proud ambassadors for the organization and city they call home – only added to the experience.

Lanny, member of the exclusive 500 target club of the NHL, addressed the entire crew during one of their dinners.

Patterson, who scored 96 of his own scores at the highest level, caused a lot of laughter.

“Another highlight for me is that I have to attend a power play meeting,” he joked. “I said to the fathers:” I played in the NHL for 10 years and I never participated in a power play meeting. I wonder what happened? ” “

The next step for the Flames, which is now in a three-game winning streak, is Thursday’s rematch against the Minnesota Wild on the Saddledome (7:00 PM MT, Sportsnet Flames / Sportsnet 960 The Fan).

Most fathers will watch it at home on their flat screen TV.

It is also back to real life for the 1989 alumni, and hopefully there is no fight for this new father-son combination.

“(McDonald) said I am now a tax deduction for him,” said Patterson. “And then I kind of resisted that Lanny and his family have a bar and a brewery in Montana. Well, I think it’s ours now.

“But seriously, it was great. We laughed a lot. The fathers are great. The uncles, brothers, friends, whatever they are … It has just been a very good group. And you want to convey that team spirit that we as have alumni.

“I think if you are a current player and you see the alumni, you go” Oh whatever … “But we are fans. We are fans of the game, and we are huge fans of Calgary Flames. We want to that those guys win. I want them to win. I want them to win a cup. I want them to win five cups so we can go back and Edmonton and “Hey, you’re behind it now.”

