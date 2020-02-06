Former FedEx manager pleads guilty to package theft scheme

DOVER, Del. – A former FedEx manager in Delaware is facing up to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of stealing and reselling goods shipped by the company.

Joseph Kukta, 43, from Laurel, Delaware, pleaded guilty to federal indictments on Thursday for transporting stolen goods between states and tax evasion. A federal judge in Baltimore planned his conviction before June 18.

Kukta worked as a senior manager at the FedEx facility in Seaford, Delaware, from 2007 to July 2019. The facility processes all FedEx ground and home delivery packages that pass through the Delmarva peninsula.

Kukta admitted that from 2009 to June 2019 he stole packages sent through FedEx and resold the items to a person who currently lives in Colorado for about half the retail price.

Prosecutors said that Kukta had then transported the stolen items with his vehicles and trailers to the father of the Colorado resident in Maryland. From 2012 to 2019, the Colorado resident made 275 payments to Kukta for a total of more than $ 1.8 million for stolen goods with a value of approximately $ 3.6 million, the authorities said.

Kukta also admitted that he had escaped paying more than $ 660,000 in income tax on the proceeds of the scheme. To hide the income, he provided false information to two banks when asked why he received money from a company controlled by the Colorado resident and told bank representatives that he had sold items from his father’s estate.

According to his plea agreement, Kukta stole packages of bulk retail goods and goods sent by suppliers, including Sony, Panasonic, Apple and others, that were intended for delivery to a Walmart distribution center in Smyrna, Delaware.

Authorities said that Kukta had selected specific packages that he believed contained high-quality electronics or other valuable goods that could easily be resold. In 2018, he also began stealing packages from FedEx trailers intended for delivery to a Nike store in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Kukta would steal the packages on Sundays, public holidays or other times when employees were not in the Seaford facility, after they had previously determined which FedEx trailers they should target, the authorities said. Kukta tried to prevent detection by turning off the lights in the facility and blocking surveillance cameras with cardboard boxes and other objects.

Prosecutors said that Kukta loaded the stolen packages into his SUV or FedEx contractor vehicles and then hid them in a rented storage facility in Seaford.

After learning that the authorities had summoned surveillance images from the Seaford facility, Kukta retrieved the remaining stolen items in his storage unit and sold them at an auction house in Lincoln, Delaware, the authorities said.

Randall Chase, The Associated Press