Former Esks Brandon Zylstra and Duke Williams tear each other apart in the NFL regular season final

A pair of former Edmonton Eskimos performed impressively on Sunday, the last day of the 2019 NFL regular season.

Brandon Zylstra caught six passes for 96 yards in Carolina's 42-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers finished year 5-11 with head coach Ron Rivera having been fired earlier this month.

Sunday marked one of the first real opportunities Zylstra must have had in the NFL after two notable seasons with the Eskimos (2016-2017).

Last year, the 26-year-old dressed for sixteen games with his hometown Minnesota Vikings, recording a catch for 16 yards. Relinquished by the Vikes after training camp in August, Zylstra joined the active list in Carolina and dressed for eight games.

Given how the Panthers have struggled in the air this year – only two large outs have passed the 300-yard mark this season – you could say that Zylstra should have been given a more important role.

Williams made six receptions for 108 yards in the Buffalo Bills' 13-6 loss to the New York Jets. The 26-year-old is in his first season with the Bills and is dressing for the first time since October after eight weeks as a healthy scratch. He finished the regular season with 12 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo finished season 10-6 and will visit the Houston Texans 10-6 in the AFC wild card game next week. It is not yet known if Williams will dress for the post-season contest, which will be only the second such game for Buffalo in 20 years.