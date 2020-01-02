Former Eskimos LB J.C. Sherritt appointed Special Task Team Coordinator at Cal Poly State University

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Former Edmonton Eskimos linebacker and Calgary Stampeders coach J.C. Sherritt has been appointed special teams coordinator at California Polytechnic State University.

Sherritt will also coach the linebackers. Beau Baldwin is Cal Poly's head coach and he was the bench chief at Eastern Washington University while Sherritt played linebacker for the Eagles. He was an unrivaled linebacker east of Washington before embarking on an eight-year playing career with the Esks and a season as linebackers coach for the Stamps.

Sherritt redshirted in 2006 and played in Eastern Washington from 2007 to 2010, the last three seasons under Baldwin. He set the Big Sky record for most tackles in one season in 2009 with 170 and improved that mark in 2010 with 176 on the way to the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the best defensive player in FCS. Sherritt lost this record in 2019 while Dante Olson of Montana clinched 179 tackles.

Sherritt was a member of the Eagles FCS National Championship team in 2010, the same year he was the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year. He ended his Eagle career with 432 tackles, number four in the Big Sky record book.

After being short-listed in the 2011 NFL draft, Sherritt signed a free agent contract with Edmonton and played for the Eskimos for eight seasons. In 109 games, Sherritt has accumulated 507 defensive tackles and 45 in special teams with 15 sacks. He also forced 17 fumbles, intercepted 14 passes and scored a touchdown in 2016 on a 43-yard interception return against Ottawa.

As team captain for five seasons, Sherritt was named CFL's quintessential defensive player in 2012 after breaking the league's tackle record in one season with 130 games and helping the Eskimos at the Cup Gray 2015. In the first game of the 2017 season, Sherritt broke his Achilles but rebounded in 2018 by playing the 18 games and recording 100 tackles, including three sacks.

Sherritt retired last January and two weeks later became the linebackers coach for Calgary. The Stampeders were 12-6 in 2019, finishing second in the West Division, qualifying for the playoffs.

Originally from Truckee, California, Sherritt graduated in 2006 from Pullman High School in Washington, where he played linebacker and ball carrier. He helped his team reach a perfect record of 14-0 and the 2A State Championship in 2005. He was named State Player of the Year in 2005.

Sherritt was a three-time member of the Big Sky Academic Team, 2010 ESPN Academic All-American, and a two-time team captain, Sherritt received his BA in Interdisciplinary Studies from Eastern Washington in 2011.