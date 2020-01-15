Former directors convicted of crime

CLOSE

OSHKOSH – Two former administrators of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will pay nearly $ 75,500 each for criminal misconduct, resulting from their involvement in the private foundation of the university.

Former Chancellor Richard Wells and former Vice Chancellor Tom Sonnleitner pleaded guilty Wednesday before the Winnebago County Circuit Court for one count each of misconduct in power in excess of their authority under an agreement to advocacy with prosecutors.

Justice John Jorgensen approved the pleas, dismissed four identical charges against each accused and ordered each to pay a fine of $ 5,000, plus $ 70,455 in restitution, half of which by the end of 2020 and the remains before the end of 2021.

Jorgensen said the two men have contributed more to the Oshkosh community than anyone who has never appeared before him in court, noting what he called excellent letters attesting to their character.

“I live in this community and have seen it myself,” said Jorgensen. “Our community is a better place for your involvement.”

In a statement to the court, Wells and Sonnleitner apologized for their actions.

“I never intended to harm the institution; it was to help, and I’m sorry, “said Wells before Jorgensen sentenced.

Sonnleitner said he only wanted to make sure that students and staff had the resources to succeed.

“I have been a public servant all of my professional life,” he said. “I have never tried to harm the organizations I have worked for in the past 51 years. Rather, my goal was to continue working with my colleagues to ensure that we can provide our students and faculty with the resources and tools they need to succeed. “

Wednesday’s hearing ends nearly four years of fallout from a scandal surrounding the University’s private foundation and five large-scale construction projects that left the foundation bankrupt, new scholarships in unprecedented limbo and criminal charges.

Wells, 72, and Sonnleitner, 79, reached an agreement with state attorneys earlier this month and have been released from $ 10,000 signing bonds since their first hearing in June 2018. A Dane County civil trial, which largely mirrors the criminal case, remains pending, “awaiting new motions,” said Ray Dall’Osto, counsel for Wells.

“Personally, I don’t think it should have been a criminal conviction, let alone a crime,” said Dall’Osto. “It ends up (being) a question of financial means.”

Social security benefits cannot pay attorneys’ fees indefinitely, said Dall’Osto. Wells wanted to “stop the bleeding”, let everyone involved go ahead and put the matter behind him.

Wells and Sonnleitner were the first and only to face criminal charges related to the millions of dollars in loans that the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Foundation took out to finance five major construction projects.

The state claims that the $ 11 million that flowed from the university to the foundation was illegal and that Wells and Sonnleitner incorrectly signed “comfort letters” to banks on behalf of the university, promising to pay dozens millions of dollars if the foundation couldn’t.

Ultimately, the foundation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and filed a counter-suit against the UW system, alleging construction plans – a hotel in downtown Oshkosh, a center of conference, a sports complex and two biodigesters that transform biological waste into energy – were all to benefit the University.

On Friday before Christmas 2018, a 12-hour negotiation session between the UW system, the foundation and the banks that made the loans ended with the state agreeing to use $ 6.3 million in federal indirect funds – taxpayers’ money set aside for general and administrative expenses – to pay the banks what they were owed. UW-Oshkosh, using the revenues generated by one of the biodigesters, will donate $ 3.4 million to the UW system over the next 18 years.

Show a tangled legacy

The situation has propelled UW-Oshkosh into an unenviable small group of universities nationwide: those for which a former chief has been charged with financial misconduct, although neither Wells nor Sonnleitner have ever been accused of personal benefit of their actions.

Wells retired in 2014 after leading UW-Oshkosh for 14 years. He left with a legacy as an uncompromising, charismatic and aggressive champion for the University and Oshkosh. At the time of his retirement, the Oshkosh Northwestern hailed him as “the lion tamer”, a reference both to his work as chancellor and to a public art project he directed, and officials and the inhabitants attributed to him the overhaul of the University.

But in 2016, Wells’ successor Andrew Leavitt told UW System officials that he had noticed unusual transactions between the University and the foundation, and that Art Rathjen, then president of the foundation and vice Chancellor of UWO’s University Advancement, told Leavitt that the foundation may need help paying off the debt for the university’s new conference center, depending on the system’s calendar of events.

After more than 16 years as vice-chancellor of administrative services, Sonnleitner was suspended in May 2016 and retired three weeks later.

Leavitt fired Rathjen in January 2017. He is now Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation, where he started about four months later.

The foundation, which spent its bankruptcy years largely under the leadership of President Tim Mulloy and Omachinski, has restructured through the bankruptcy process. Its leaders are working to merge with the Titan Alumni Foundation, a second foundation created whose legacy organization was still under the protection of Chapter 11.

