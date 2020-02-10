Former Detroit Lion Jim Thrower established himself as a philanthropist and business owner in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – From the defensive back to Big Mac, Jim Thrower has established himself not only as an NFL player, but also as a philanthropist and business owner in Metro Detroit. Local 4’s Evrod Cassimy caught up with him in one of his restaurants when he explained what he wanted to be known for in black history.

“What the month of black history means to me is history. African Americans continue to be recognized because most of us have climbed onto the shoulders of other African Americans, ”said Thrower.

The former Lions player and businessman spoke to Cassimy about the history of blacks in one of his restaurants. As President and CEO of Jamjomar, he owns 14 McDonald’s fast food restaurants in Metro Detroit.

“I just want to be known as the person who opened a McDonald’s store near the east coast of Detroit and gave thousands of children the opportunity to come and get their first best job,” said Thrower. “It is so important that we work together in our communities, cities, and states to take advantage of opportunities for further growth and to ensure that African Americans are part of it.”

Thrower played for the Lions as a defensive defender for three years from 1973. Now he’s giving something back to the community by getting Detroit back to work while investing in their future.

“We have a program – Archways to Opportunities – that gives children who have worked for McDonald’s for more than three months the opportunity to graduate, and if they haven’t graduated from high school, they can graduate from high school, ”he said.

McDonalds is now a family business. Thrower’s children also own several franchises, here in Michigan and outside the state. He had to say this to those who wanted to be in the NFL or want to own a successful business like his.

“If you try to be superior, if you fail, it will only be excellence. So you have to work with that kind of mentality. When you get down, get up, look up, and never give up.”

Jim Thrower played five years in the NFL. His location on I-75 and Mack Avenue was the first he owned and was fondly called “The Mother Ship”.

