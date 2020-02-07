Former Congressman Walsh ends the 2020 GOP offer against Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, giving up efforts that have struggled from the start with major and financial difficulties.

“I’m stopping my campaign, but our fight against Trump is just beginning. I’ll do everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers in November,” Walsh said in a tweet.

Walsh had cast his Trump ballot in 2016, saying he would “snap his musket” if Republican Trump lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton. But Walsh finally made fun of Trump and ridiculed him as “crazy”, “cruel” and “incompetent”. He also acknowledged that through his own brand of “personal, ugly politics” he helped “create” Trump.

The tea party favorite, who has become a radio talk show host, became Trump’s second challenger for 2020 when he announced his candidacy in August. He presented himself as a conservative choice for people who were fed up with the chaos of the Trump era. Full of confidence in his election prospects, Walsh said: “I think this thing will prevail like wildfire.”

But from the start, Walsh faced donation hurdles and obstacles from the Republican Party. A number of contracting states have canceled their primaries and other nomination competitions to save Trump from the fate of George H.W. to protect. Bush, the last one-term president to face a serious opponent and then lose his reelection offer. Last year, the Republican National Committee issued a non-binding resolution to explain the party’s undivided support for Trump.

In some states, including Vermont, Mississippi and Walsh’s home state of Illinois, Walsh also failed to get his name in the poll.

At times, Walsh tried to differentiate itself as a viable Trump alternative. He had been controversial on social media in the years leading up to his presidential bid and was often put under pressure during his election campaign.

“There have been a couple of times I’ve crossed the bar saying things that were a little too provocative,” Walsh said a lot at a college congress in New Hampshire in January.

Walsh’s unique campaign focus was the criticism of Trump. He was often quick to ridicule former South Carolina congressman Mark Sanford for making tax conservatism the core of his candidacy as Republican president in 2020 during his short time in the race.

“This is not about debt and it is not about tariffs and it is not about any problems,” said Walsh when Sanford ended his run in November. “Trump is disabled. It’s an emergency, and that’s the only reason you’re going to preschool against a seated president.”

