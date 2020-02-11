Former CNBC presenter Caruso-Cabrera challenges Ocasio-Cortez

Former CNBC presenter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera said on Tuesday she would go up against US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and join a dozen other candidates who have announced that they will challenge the high-profile newcomer from New York.

Caruso-Cabrera informed CNBC that it would fight Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic area code for the seat, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

“I am the daughter and granddaughter of working class Italian and Cuban immigrants,” Caruso-Cabrera said in a statement. “I am so happy to have had such a wonderful career and I want everyone to have the opportunity I have had, so I run.”

Ocasio-Cortez stunned the political establishment when it defeated 10-year-old Joe Crowley in the 2018 Democratic primary and won the general election.

Since then, she has been the standard-bearer of the left flank of the Democratic Party and has called for a “green new deal” and the abolition of the US immigration and customs authorities.

Representatives from Ocasio-Cortez have not sent an email to receive a comment.

Eight Republicans and four other Democrats alongside Caruso-Cabrera have announced plans to face Ocasio-Cortez this year. The registration deadline for primary school on June 23 is April 2.

Caruso-Cabrera became a CNBC employee when she left her full-time position in the network in September 2018. During her 20-year career in the network, she was chief correspondent and co-moderator of “Power Lunch”. As an advocate of free markets, she is the author of a book entitled “You know I’m right: more wealth, less government.”

She will say goodbye to her role as a CNBC employee during the campaign.

