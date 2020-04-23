Former clerk tells PROC that transition to virtual sitting should be done “staggered”

Former officials of the House of Representatives could take a “staggered approach” as moves to increase the frequency of parliamentarians virtualize as parliamentarians become accustomed to interacting with each other online rather than across the aisle. I said that there is a nature.

In the proceedings on April 23 and in the appearance before the House Committee, Mark Bosk, a representative of the House of Representatives, had his regular seats suspended.

In response to a question from NDP Whipley Cerbrany [North Island-Powell River, British Columbia], Bosk said of the gradual transition from in-flight meetings to zoom meetings: A foundation based on a theme such as “Have these three ministers here today”, so that when technology catches up and health deteriorates, it can be fully resumed. “Said Bosc.

So far, the committee has been structured in a similar way, with the MP convening various panels to call witnesses, for example based on industry or discipline.

In the interim, six different committee meetings including PROC, Health and Government Operations are allowed. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is working to address resource constraints that are currently hindering its expansion to all other standing and special committees.

On Monday, the House of Representatives decided to host two virtual meetings face-to-face once a week, which began on April 28, but members of the committee on Tuesday from House Secretary Charles Robert: It was informed that it would take weeks before all legislators could be addressed on one platform. [Conservatives voted against this move, suspending regular seats until May 25.]

Mr. Bosk was one of the many witnesses invited to speak before the PROC. By 15 May, the results must be reported to Congress.

Reform of the seats needs to be formalized by reliable internet access, especially one of the most frequently raised issues related to MPs based in rural and remote areas, and either by Presidential Decree or legislative amendments Whether there is

Emmet McFarlane, an associate professor of the Department of Political Science at the University of Waterloo, has decided whether the MP will eventually make changes by coordinating presidential orders or by amending the laws or even the Constitution of the Canadian Parliament. Regardless, they are an emergency.

“Formalizing the regulation is important not only for the coming months, but for future contingencies,” he told the committee. “All changes … must be explicitly framed as an emergency measure. It should be a provisional measure to ensure that the Diet continues to play its role, but it cannot replace face-to-face parliament in the normal period. ”

Professor McFarlane was asked by liberal MP Omar Alghabra [Mississauga Center, Ontario] about the role of the MP in setting the rules for the final sitting, and formalized the procedural changes to clarify. It was envisioned in the constitution by the father of the country’s founder in 1867, who repeatedly stated that he needed to do so and said that the parliament was more adaptable than ever.

Despite the committee considering parameters for when to switch to virtual sitting, Bosc said when conservative lawmaker John Brassard [Barrie-Innisfil, ONT] asked about the risks of normalizing virtual sitting: Such an arrangement is reserved for unusual situations.

“I pay close respect to the House system. As I said in the opening remark, the overarching principle that the Commission should guide is the importance of physically assembling its members in Ottawa.” Bosque Said. “I think it’s very important for citizens to see their institutions working in a particular environment with which they are familiar. It’s visually impressive. It’s a burden and the importance it deserves. The decoration is important, otherwise the daily press conference will be by zoom. ”

Hill times