A former Prince Edward County Councilor has died.

62-year-old Brian Marisett died on Monday at Kingston General Hospital.

He spent 15 years as a cooling and air conditioning technician and was also a certified organic gardener.

Marrisett served as a district councilor and served the Athol municipality and then the city of Picton.

Life is celebrated on February 22 in the Picton United Church Hall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

His death notice is below

With deep and deep-rooted grief, the family of Brian John Marisett wants to announce his sudden death at Kingston General Hospital on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 62.

Beloved 42-year-old husband to Leslie (no Boorman). Loving father of Prue van Kingston and Yuri van Picton. Preceded by his father, Kenneth Marisett of East Lake, lovingly remembered by his mother, Joan Marisett (no Kleinsteuber). Best brother of Dennis (Cecilia) of Consecon, Christine Kosman of Picton and Scott (Fiona) of Perth, Western Australia, son-in-law of Bev and Bob Boorman of Picton and brother-in-law of Vicki and Kelly.

Brian was born and raised on the family farm in the East Lake township and then obtained certification as a mechanic for cooling and air-conditioning systems. After 15 years in that trade, some of whom saw him as the owner / operator of Marisett Refrigeration, Brian then went into hiding in two of his greatest passions, certified organic horticulture and politics. During this period he was active in the local municipal government for more than 10 years when he served as a municipal councilor who first represented the Township of Athol and then the city of Picton. At the same time, he and Leslie Marisett served Organics with a bustling market stall at Belleville Farmers’ Market and a busy farm gate at their home on East Lake Road. Looking forward to a long and peaceful retirement, Brian and Leslie moved to Kingston in 2017.

Brian touched the lives and hearts of many and will be remembered with love. Saturday February 22, 2020, a ‘Celebration of Life’ will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Picton United Church Hall.

.