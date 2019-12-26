Loading...

Former city councilor Chuck Turner dies at 78

Updated: 7:59 AM EST December 26, 2019

Former Boston City Councilman Chuck Turner, a long-standing community defender who was 28 months in prison for accepting a bribe and lying to federal agents, died at the age of 78, according to city leaders. Turner was elected in 1999 to represent District 7, which includes Roxbury, Lower Roxbury and parts of the Fenway, South End and Dorchester areas. "Councilman Turner was a strong advocate for the people of Boston, who in the course of his life helped generate a lot of good for our city," Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted. The Cincinnati native and Harvard graduate served as councilor until 2010, when the council voted to expel him after his conviction for corruption. Turner was against gentrification and advocated increasing employment opportunities for minorities and improving public and affordable housing.

