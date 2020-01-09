Loading...

PILGER, Neb. – A former village clerk praised for her work on rebuilding her northeastern Nebraska community after a tornado attack in 2014, has been accused of theft.

Kimberly Neiman, 57, was arrested Wednesday at her home in Pilger on an order that included seven crime counts of theft and three of abuse of public records. Court cases do not mention the name of a lawyer who could comment on her.

She was fired by the village administration in February 2019, after a state audit that found more than $ 562,000 in doubtful transactions and more than $ 156,000 in suspicious charges on the village’s credit card.

Authorities did not specify exactly what the money was spent on, but some of the payments went to entities at US and Canada postal addresses that the auditor described as “questionable business locations.” They include a vapor store, UPS locations, mail rooms and apartment buildings.

After being asked about doubtful payments, Neiman filed a consumer complaint with the Attorney General’s office, stating that she was billed for things she didn’t order. However, the audit report said it was “hard to believe”.

Most transactions and payments were not submitted for approval by the board of directors, according to the audit report, which “raises concerns about possible official misconduct and / or misuse of public records.”

The tornado on June 16, 2014 destroyed or damaged more than half of the Stanton County community, which had approximately 350 residents. A 5 year old girl was murdered.

In recognition of her service to Pilger, the following year Neiman was named Outstanding Public Administrator of the Year by the Nebraska chapter of the American Society of Public Administration.

