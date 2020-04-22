Former chief govt Todd Greenberg insists he has ‘no regrets’ and wishes to keep on being code’s ‘biggest fan’

“I enjoy the match. I have beloved the recreation considering the fact that I was a tiny boy. I’ll continue to be its greatest supporter. As will my spouse and children. We will check out all the game titles. We have liked it. As I claimed, it is really been a wonderful journey. We’ve fulfilled good people today. And I walk absent currently being a good enthusiast of rugby league and that will normally continue.

“I hope to see that prosper in decades to occur.”

Previous NRL chief govt Todd Greenberg.Credit rating:AAP

Greenberg’s foreseeable future experienced been under a cloud for many months and his fate was sealed on Monday immediately after a meeting with Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys at his Racing NSW office.

Self-confidence in Greenberg had eroded with a number of NRL golf equipment and he was thought to be the goal of a stinging attack from broadcaster 9, the publisher of this masthead, when it accused the code of years of fiscal mismanagement and boasting a “bloated head workplace”.

Greenberg had been frozen out of sensitive broadcast talks with Nine, forcing V’landys to believe a hands-on rule throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’ve claimed this on a amount of situations to you and many others, it can be not a attractiveness contest,” Greenberg stated.

Todd Greenberg

“It can be been a hell of a journey. We”ve liked it, my family and I. We have manufactured lifelong friendships. My wife and I have travelled the entire world and witnessed and met people today we never ever assumed we would fulfill.

“The number of messages we’ve gained in the final 48 several hours has been intellect blowing. It’s been a fantastic journey.

“In the end sport’s a hard field and rugby league is no different. It’s brutal on the field and brutal off it.

“But that’s Okay, I have experienced a great experience.

“You will find a further chapter for me. But I will have a very good rest in advance of I even consider about that.”

The NRL’s main business officer Andrew Abdo has been elevated to interim main govt.

Adam Pengilly is a Sports activities reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

