Former Chicago top agent who consults a local cannabis company

CHICAGO – A former Chicago police chief advises a local cannabis company on security after more than $ 200,000 was stolen from a burglary last month.

Danny Marks, co-owner of MOCA Modern Cannabis, told the Chicago Tribune that he had employed former police inspector Garry McCarthy as a consultant because he is looking for a permit to open a new recreational pot store in the River North neighborhood.

In an email to the newspaper, Marks said that engaging McCarthy, who started a security consulting firm after being fired by the police at the end of 2015, makes sense for a number of reasons.

“Garry is a friend of our landlord in River North and because he lives a stone’s throw from the property, he advises on unique safety issues in the immediate area,” he wrote. In addition, MOCA’s security officer is Michael Chasen, a retired police chief of detectives in Chicago, who often hires consultants when the company plans new projects.

McCarthy, one of at least 18 former law enforcement officials working in Cannabis Security in Illinois, did not immediately respond to an email from Associated Press asking for his wife’s comments on Saturday.

The existing MOCA medical and recreational cannabis store was closed during the night hours of January 6 when someone used his key card system to get into the company and rob it, police said.

McCarthy had been superintendent for more than four years when a judge ordered the city at the end of 2015 to release a video in which a white police officer shot a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, 16 times the year before. The then mayor, Rahm Emanuel, received a great deal of criticism for trying to prevent the video from being made public, and he fired McCarthy as part of his attempt to restore public confidence in the police and administration.

McCarthy ran in vain for mayor last year.

